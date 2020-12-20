Omaha Library staffers share what's on their own reading lists

Saddlebrook Library

“Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things” by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant. I am an avid listener of the podcast “Stuff You Should Know,” hosted by Clark and Bryant. This would be a great gift because I would like to read one or two topics at a time and keep it on my shelf for whenever an inquisitive mood strikes!

Alexis Hostert Youth services specialist,

Swanson Library

“home body” by Rupi Kaur. Kaur is an Indian-born, Canadian poet and illustrator who often writes about female empowerment, femininity and love, among other topics. I would love to have this book because I think that (especially during these trying and unprecedented times) it is important to find a home within oneself and to be reminded that we are all doing the best we can.

Theresa Jehlik Strategy and business

intelligence manager