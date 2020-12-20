Omaha Library staffers share what's on their own reading lists

The Omaha Public Library staff helps readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Here, they share what’s on their own wish lists. Find these titles and more at omahalibrary.org.
Laura Evans Collection processing clerk
“Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You)” by Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy. From the creators of popular podcasts such as “The Adventure Zone” and “My .Brother, My Brother, and Me,” comes a hilarious how-to for the average person getting into podcasting. You don’t have to aim for a career in webcasting with this hobby, but if you want to, the McElroys will tell you how.
Martha Grenzeback Genealogy and local history
librarian, W. Dale Clark Library
“Take a Look at the Five and Ten” by Connie Willis. Though I am not normally a science fiction reader, Willis’ work is in a category of its own — always humorous, with a devilish insight into quirks of human nature that are comfortably familiar and often hilarious, even in characters dealing with strange technologies. I recommend her work to anyone who thinks they don’t like science fiction. It will change their mind.
Sydney Groh Youth services specialist,
Saddlebrook Library
“Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things” by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant. I am an avid listener of the podcast “Stuff You Should Know,” hosted by Clark and Bryant. This would be a great gift because I would like to read one or two topics at a time and keep it on my shelf for whenever an inquisitive mood strikes!
Alexis Hostert Youth services specialist,
Swanson Library
“home body” by Rupi Kaur. Kaur is an Indian-born, Canadian poet and illustrator who often writes about female empowerment, femininity and love, among other topics. I would love to have this book because I think that (especially during these trying and unprecedented times) it is important to find a home within oneself and to be reminded that we are all doing the best we can.
Theresa Jehlik Strategy and business
intelligence manager
“The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. Hannah’s latest novel is set in 1934 Dust Bowl Texas, where Elsa Martinelli must decide whether to stay and fight for her land or move west to California in search of a better life. Hannah has been publishing interesting stories featuring strong females since 1991. She deserves the success that made her a major publishing star with “The Nightingale,” published in 2015.
Colby Jenkins Senior clerk, Charles B.
Washington Library
“The Princess and the Goblin” by George MacDonald. If your elementary-age reader loves fantastical fairy stories, but is ready to move past novelizations of Disney movies, MacDonald could be just right. MacDonald wrote with wit and charm, and his prose always evokes the sparkle and warmth of childhood. This classic has delighted generations but remains less well-known than the work of his contemporary and mentee, Lewis Carroll.
Elizabeth A. Johnson Senior manager of operations
“Perfectly Golden: Adaptable Recipes for Sweet and Simple Treats” by Angela Garbacz. I love to bake, and after perfecting my chocolate chip cookie recipe during spring quarantine, I’m ready for new recipes to try out this winter. I was instantly intrigued by this cookbook, full of delicious desserts that can be made with or without dairy and gluten. I love having options for meeting different dietary needs, and the gorgeous photos are an additional bonus.
Ruby Jones References services librarian, Swanson Library
“Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline. I geeked out a lot over “Ready Player One,” and am eager to do the same with this one! Bring on the ’80s and ’90s nostalgia!
Jimmy Lowe Clerk, Charles B. Washington Library
“Meddling Kids” by Edgar Cantero. I would love to see this spooky story of a former group of wunderkind detectives under the tree this year. This is perfect for adult fans of Lovecraftian horror who loved stories like “The Famous Five” and “The Boxcar Children” as kids.
Amy Mather Adult services manager
“The Complete Gardener” by Monty Don. We adore U.K. master gardener Monty Don’s wit and approachability to gardening and would love to have a hardback edition of this book for our collection. As novice gardeners, my husband and I feel like we can turn our tiny backyard into a beautiful garden full of vegetables, flowers and herbs!
Deirdre Routt Collection development manager
“Mending Life: A Handbook for Repairing Clothes and Hearts” by Nina and Sonya Montenegro. This is a great book to learn how to darn and do other mending. The instructions are clear and easy to follow, but the comforting drawings and the overall message that it’s worth the time and effort to do this work are why I want to have this book in my personal collection.
Sylvia Stevens Clerk, Benson Library
“Lore” by Alexandra Bracken. I have loved Greek mythology since I was little and can’t get enough of stories that put a new spin on it. Every seven years, nine Greek gods are cast down to earth as mortals to be hunted by the descendants of ancient bloodlines. Lore Perseous has not taken part since her family was murdered by a rival family, but when a friend from her past and the goddess Athena ask for help, Lore is pulled back into a world she hoped she had buried forever.
Melanie Webb Youth services librarian,
Millard Library
“The Gaijin Cookbook: Japanese Recipes From a Chef, Father, Eater and Lifelong Outsider” by Ivan Orkin. I was introduced to many of these dishes while living abroad, but had no idea how to make them, and haven’t enjoyed them outside of a restaurant for decades. This cookbook makes recipes accessible, and the commentary by the author of his experiences living in Japan is very relatable. I have checked this book out several times and now want my own copy.
