Omaha Parks Foundation will help plant more than 500 trees this spring
SHORT TAKES

Listen up, Christmas movie lovers. A lucky bunch got to spend the night in the ‘Home Alone’ house this holiday season.

The Omaha Parks Foundation will help plant more than 500 trees in the spring after raising more than $130,00 through its “Giving Trees: Helping Restore Omaha’s Tree Canopy” campaign.

Executive director Tiffany Regan said fundraising began after the July wind storm decimated hundreds of trees throughout the city.

“It was so visible,” she said. “It gave people an outlet if they wanted to help replace the trees.”

Tree damage

New trees will be planted in all quadrants of the city to replace those lost last summer.

The foundation is working with Keep Omaha Beautiful and the City of Omaha’s Park Forestry Department to identify where the need is the greatest. Each tree costs $250 to plant with a protective grate and to monitor it for the first year.

A variety of species will be planted in every quadrant of the city, Regan said, so something like the Emerald Ash Borer or Dutch Elm Disease won’t wipe out big sections of trees.

Regan said she’s thrilled that the campaign will replace so many. Some people specifically donated to replace those lost at Miller and Elmwood parks and others to support local golf courses.

“It was great to see the response that we did,” she said. “We were able to shore up a good chunk of what was lost.’’

The foundation is still accepting donations at omahaparksfoundation.org.

MONA West Aerial Rendering

The Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney has grown from a collection of 30 to close to 6,000.

New era for Kearney museum

Tom Gallagher, president of the board of directors, said a $25 million renovation, restoration and expansion project launches a new era for the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney.

“Today is a capstone on years of planning to transform MONA into a welcoming cultural destination that recognizes and responds to the evolving expectations of what an art museum might offer visitors,” Gallagher said. “During MONA’s 45-year history, the initial collection of 30 artworks has expanded to close to 6,000, and the growth continues. Carefully renovating and restoring our beautiful 1911 building and adding 23,000-square-feet of new gallery, exhibition and public gathering spaces will take MONA boldly into the future.”

As the official home of the Nebraska Art Collection as established by the Nebraska Legislature in 1979, MONA is the only museum dedicated to telling the story of Nebraska through the art of Nebraska. MONA is committed to making the experience of art more accessible and meaningful.

MONA has raised more than 70% of the $25 million.

“We are on our way to raising the additional funds needed, which includes an additional $5 million for an operating endowment to ensure maintenance of MONA spaces and relevant programming that pays attention to the needs of present and future patrons of all ages,” said Marilyn Hadley, co-chair of Campaign for MONA.

Jon Maass is working with Mark Bacon of BVH Architecture on plans for the museum. He is a museum consultant based in New York who specializes in guiding established museums and cultural institutions through the complexities of programming, design, and construction.

The museum will reopen in 2023.

Durham Museum Party

All kinds of fun activities will be available at the New Year's Eve party at the Durham Museum.

Celebration at Durham Museum

The Durham Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration but at a limited capacity.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and advanced tickets are required. Tickets are on sale for museum members and will be open to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Monday.

Visit durhammuseum.org or call 402-444-5071. Masks will be required.

Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars. Create a party hat and crafts, participate in a museum-wide scavenger hunt, or visit the 2021 photo booth.

The party will end with the bubble-wrap stomp and thousands of balloons dropping from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall’s 60-foot ceiling. There also will be a dance party.

There’s a way to cut holiday trash

Americans throw away 25% more trash from Thanksgiving to New Year’s, amounting to 25 million tons of garbage.

To help reduce the amount of plastic headed for landfills, local residents can use Hefty EnergyBag orange bags to help reduce hard-to-recycle plastics in landfills and convert them into valued resources.

Some items that can be put in the bags:

Plastic food wrap

Plastic storage bags

Plastic grocery bags

Plastic produce or veggie bags

Foam cups, foam plates

Plastic straws and utensils

Plastic colored cups

Plastic plates and bowls

Plastic butter tubs

Plastic bubble wrap and air pillow packs

Foam packing peanuts

Foam block packaging

Plastic see-through candy wrappers

Plastic cookie/cracker box liners

Stephen Brenner

Stephen Brenner researches the American Woodcock in eastern Nebraska.

Audubon adds avian ecologist

Avian ecologist Stephen Brenner has joined the Audubon Nebraska Team and will be based in the western part of the state.

Brenner’s position is funded in partnership with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and will focus on bird surveys and other research.

Western Nebraska, especially the panhandle, hosts numerous bird species of high conservation concern that are found nowhere else in the state.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to work in such a unique landscape,” Brenner said, “and hopefully this work can help improve the conservation outlook for many of the species in the panhandle.”

Brenner will focus his research efforts on the Thick-billed Longspur, a bird species that was recently listed as threatened in Nebraska, as well as other shortgrass prairie birds.

Wildlife viewing area

A free wildlife viewing area will be constructed near South Alda Road, west of Grand Island.

Crane Trust adding free viewing area

The Crane Trust is the recipient of a Hall County Visitor Improvement Fund grant that will allow it to begin construction of a free wildlife viewing area near South Alda Road, just west of Grand Island.

Each March, during the northward migration of sandhill cranes and whooping cranes, tens of thousands of cranes forage during the day in the fields along busy South Alda Road.

This annual wildlife phenomenon draws thousands of wildlife enthusiasts, who often pull over on this and other public and private roads to view and photograph cranes. This is can be hazardous, illegal and disruptive to the birds.

The new wildlife viewing area will be open to the public year-round and will serve as a solution to the congestion along the highway. This improvement will be accessible to all visitors, including those with mobility issues and also families with young children.

Brice Krohn, president of the Crane Trust, said “We are very grateful to Grand Island Tourism and Hall County for supporting this initiative, which will allow even more visitors to safely enjoy the beauty of the crane migration in Nebraska.”

Construction is slated to be completed in 2022, for use by the public in 2023.

Fusion Medical

Fusion Medical Staffing was the champion at the first Omaha Corporate Games this fall.

Fusion Medical Staffing wins games

The Nebraska Sports Council announced that Fusion Medical Staffing won the 2021 title belt as the overall points champion of the inaugural Omaha Corporate Games. Thirteen companies were pitted against each other in 12 sports.

SMM Solstice

The 2020 solstice at St. Margaret Mary Church.

SMM statue aligns with winter solstice

A bronze statue installed on the St. Margaret Mary campus years ago is perfectly aligned with the rising sun at the moment of the winter solstice at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday.

The Rev. Joseph Suneg, longtime SMM pastor, arranged for Arturo Tomagnini’s award-winning 1927 bronze statue “Canticle of the Sun” to be installed on the east hillside at 62nd and Dodge Streets.

Nick Manhart discovered information about its placement while writing a centennial book about the parish in 2019.

“We are excited because the forecast is for clear, sunny skies, which is necessary to make this annual event so spectacular,” Manhart said.

The statue is situated on a 25-ton granite plinth so it aligns perfectly with the rising sun.

Suneg was pastor at SMM for 46 years.

2021 Inspired Living Omaha Stories

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

