Omaha Parks Foundation will help plant more than 500 trees this spring

The Omaha Parks Foundation will help plant more than 500 trees in the spring after raising more than $130,00 through its “Giving Trees: Helping Restore Omaha’s Tree Canopy” campaign.

Executive director Tiffany Regan said fundraising began after the July wind storm decimated hundreds of trees throughout the city.

“It was so visible,” she said. “It gave people an outlet if they wanted to help replace the trees.”

The foundation is working with Keep Omaha Beautiful and the City of Omaha’s Park Forestry Department to identify where the need is the greatest. Each tree costs $250 to plant with a protective grate and to monitor it for the first year.

A variety of species will be planted in every quadrant of the city, Regan said, so something like the Emerald Ash Borer or Dutch Elm Disease won’t wipe out big sections of trees.

Regan said she’s thrilled that the campaign will replace so many. Some people specifically donated to replace those lost at Miller and Elmwood parks and others to support local golf courses.