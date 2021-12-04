Omaha Public Library a one-stop shop to fill holiday needs

It probably sounds corny to say that this is the “most wonderful time of the year,” but ever since I was a kid, I’ve found the months between Halloween and New Year’s to be magical. Though a fondness for snow can be a controversial position to hold, I think there’s nothing prettier than a fresh, undisturbed blanket of snow over my backyard on a moonlit evening. I grew up in New England, and love snow no matter how much I simultaneously complain about it.
Some of my fondest memories of the holiday season are of the times when my kids were little and we did things together in preparation for the holidays … Everything from baking, making ornaments and decorations, and snuggling up to reread our favorite holiday books. If you like those things, too, Omaha Public Library can help you to continue your holiday traditions or create some new ones!
My auntie taught me how to make cookies with recipes from her battered copy of the “Betty Crocker Cookies” cookbook. We made batches of snickerdoodles to give as gifts — a tradition I shared with my kids, from a handed-down, newer edition of the same book. Find a copy of this classic cookie book in OPL’s collection to share the baking joy with the littles in your life.
If you need more ways to engage the whole family in getting into the holiday spirit, OPL carries plenty of books for holiday crafting and decorating for all ages and levels of expertise. Check out “Holiday Hacks” by Keith Bradford to help simplify all the things happening this season, or “Homemade Holiday” by Sophie Pester to try your hand at more than 40 festive projects.
Now that food and décor are taken care of, I’ll follow up with some titles to help expand your beverage repertoire! One of my personal favorites is “Winter Drinks: 70 Essential Cold-Weather Cocktails” by the editors of PUNCH. Find everything from punch recipes for your holiday party, to hot buttered rum for a cozy night at home. If you’d prefer something festive but non-alcoholic, try “Zero Proof Cocktails: 90 Non-Alcoholic Recipes for Mindful Drinking” by Elva Ramirez, or the similarly titled “Zero-proof Cocktails: Alcohol-free Beverages for Every Occasion” by Liz Scott.
If you’d like some festive music playing in the background as you sip your mulled cider and munch on a gingerbread person, visit the Resource Center on OPL’s website, omahalibrary.org, to browse the music available through Freegal.
OPL cardholders have access to over 8 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists. Download up to four songs per week and stream up to three hours per day. Stream an existing playlist or create one of your own. You can even find a collection of audiobooks available, and what could be more festive than listening to Orson Welles read Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol?”
OPL is a one-stop shop for so many of your holiday needs! If you need book recommendations to give as gifts, or you’re looking for a cozy mystery to hunker down with and read on a cold winter night, ask staff at your local branch for help. They are always ready to help find your next favorite read or the best recipe for some tasty treats. On behalf of all of us at Omaha Public Library, we wish you a safe and happy holiday season … with just a little snow.