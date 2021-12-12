Omaha Public Library adds NYT cooking, games to its resources

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.
Just over a year ago, Omaha Public Library expanded its digital collection to include access to the U.S. major daily newspapers, including The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and the Wall Street Journal. At the same time, OPL patrons gained access to NYTimes.com, a multi-platform news resource that provides unlimited access to The New York Times content, including breaking news, multimedia, opinion, blogs, videos and more.
While access includes mobile phone and tablet apps, and the book review, it did not originally include the very popular cooking and games sections. Fortunately, this has changed! OPL patrons may now use NYTimes.com to discover delicious recipes tasted by experts, as well as digital games and puzzles.
The New York Times Cooking is an inspiring cooking guide, innovative and interactive kitchen tool, and diverse recipe collection that helps home cooks of every level discover, save and organize the world’s best recipes, while also helping them become better, more competent cooks. Patrons may search more than 19,000 recipes tested and curated by experts at the Times, and find easy-to-follow cooking guides to help both novices and master chefs achieve success.
The Times games have captivated solvers since the launch of the crossword in 1942. Engaging word and visual games help to stimulate and keep the mind sharp. Games are available on the web and NYT app; crossword and spelling bee are available in the crossword app.
To get started, visit omahalibrary.org and click on “Resource Center” in the menu. Select the resource you want to use from the list. The next screen will provide an access code with a clickable option to “Redeem.” Patrons must login or register at NYTimes.com using Google, Facebook or an email address to activate their subscription. When the 24-hour license expires, simply return to omahalibrary.org to repeat the check-out process. Browse the full resource center to take advantage of the many offerings and latest additions to OPL’s digital collection.