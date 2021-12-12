Omaha Public Library adds NYT cooking, games to its resources

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Just over a year ago, Omaha Public Library expanded its digital collection to include access to the U.S. major daily newspapers, including The New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and the Wall Street Journal. At the same time, OPL patrons gained access to NYTimes.com, a multi-platform news resource that provides unlimited access to The New York Times content, including breaking news, multimedia, opinion, blogs, videos and more.

While access includes mobile phone and tablet apps, and the book review, it did not originally include the very popular cooking and games sections. Fortunately, this has changed! OPL patrons may now use NYTimes.com to discover delicious recipes tasted by experts, as well as digital games and puzzles.