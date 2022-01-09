Omaha Public Library announces top circulating titles from 2021

Omaha Public Library has prepared a list of top circulating titles from 2021. Additionally, OPL staff have selected over 100 favorite titles from last year, the 2021 Top Shelf, and shared brief reviews at topshelf.omahalibrary.org.
Top adult fiction titles in print books:
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
4. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
5. “Sooley” by John Grisham
6. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
8. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci
9. “Before She Disappeared” by Lisa Gardner
10. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford
Top adult nonfiction titles in print books:
1. “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism” by Amber Ruffin & Lacey Lamar
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
4. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta, MD
5. “My Omaha Obsession: Searching for the City” by Miss Cassette
6. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
7. “Peril” by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa
8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
9. “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis
10. “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig & Philip Rucker
Top adult eBooks – fiction & nonfiction:
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman
3. “Bridgerton Collection: Books 1-3” by Julia Quinn
4. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
7. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
8. “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism” by Amber Ruffin & Lacey Lamar
9. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
10. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
Top young children’s titles in print books:
1. “The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!” by Mo Willems
2. “Llama Llama Loves to Read” by Anna Dewdney
3. “Spirits of Nature” by Natasha Bouchard
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney
5. “Pete the Cat: Too Cool for School” by Kimberly and James Dean
6. “Fancy Nancy: Shoe La La!” by Victoria Saxon
7. “Fancy Nancy: Toodle-oo, Miss Moo” by Victoria Saxon
8. “Llama Llama Gram and Grandpa” by Anna Dewdney
9. “Llama Llama Mess, Mess, Mess” by Anna Dewdney
10. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney
Top teen print titles:
1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
2. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley
3. “Concrete Rose” by Angie Thomas
4. “The Tower of Nero” by Rick Riordan
5. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart
6. “One of Us Is Lying” by Karen M. McManus
7. “Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo
8. “Eleanor & Park” by Rainbow Rowell
9. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
10. “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins
Lists for additional categories, including audiobooks for all ages, seeds from OPL’s Common Soil Seed Library, book club bags and more, are available at omahalibrary.org.