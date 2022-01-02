 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha Public Library can help with some of those 2022 resolutions
0 comments

Omaha Public Library can help with some of those 2022 resolutions

  • 0

When making New Year’s resolutions for 2022, don’t forget about Omaha Public Library.

There are so many resources at the library that can help you make good on some of your goals. Here are a few examples of how OPL can help to make 2022 your best year yet!

Read more

Reading is proven to make people happier, less stressed and more empathetic, among other benefits, so it comes as no surprise that people want to spend more time with a good book. Explore staff favorites from 2021 on OPL’s Top Shelf; push yourself out of your reading comfort zone by participating in the 2022 Reading Challenge; or get a group of readers together and start your own book club with OPL’s book club bags.

Get organized

Find tips and tricks for decluttering and cleaning using books about organizing in OPL’s collection. If a calendar would help you to organize your schedule, pick up a complimentary 2022 Early Literacy Calendar the next time you stop by a library or schedule a curbside pick-up appointment (while supplies last).

Learn new skills

OPL’s online resource center (omahalibrary.org/resource) is full of valuable tools to help learn skills ranging from new languages to family history. Register for a free six-week online class from Gale Courses. New sessions begin Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 16. There are also plenty of books in OPL’s collection that can help you to learn something new.

Eat healthier

OPL offers a variety of books about healthy eating, as well as cookbooks filled with delicious and nutritious meals that can help you to improve your eating habits. You can also sign up for the “Certificate in Food, Nutrition, and Health” class through Gale Courses to help gain a holistic view on food and nutrition.

Save more and spend less

If you haven’t done so already, there’s no time like the present to evaluate your finances and make proactive changes. Focus on your finances by taking in some books on saving money or enroll in one of the personal finance classes on Gale Courses.

Of course, library cards are available to all Douglas County residents at no cost. Utilize OPL’s collection and online resources to save even more. There are some stories, movies and subscriptions that people want to own, but for all the rest, OPL is best!

Whatever 2022 has in store, there are endless ways that OPL can help you to achieve your personal and professional goals. Don’t forget — library staff are available to answer questions via AskOPL online chat or over the phone at 402-444-4800. Happy New Year!

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 43: A new year, a new career

Omaha World-Herald: Inspired Living

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert