Omaha Public Library collections offer deep dive into local history

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available with your Omaha Public Library (OPL) card.

OPL is home to variety of special collections and artifacts that are lesser-known, but incredibly valuable for local historians and researchers alike.

Among these collections are government documents, historic local maps and reference works, high school and college yearbooks, Babylonian cuneiform tablets, and a human scalp!

Each of these collections offers rare insights into the past, but perhaps none so much as OPL’s digital image collection.

Many albums in this collection share a snapshot of Omaha’s story, and new content is added on a regular basis. Browse the William Wallace collection, which documents early 20th century views of Omaha.

Check out the Millard Town Memories collection of photographs, scrapbooks, papers and clippings documenting life in Millard prior to its annexation by Omaha in 1971. Work up an appetite by digging into the menu collection which aims to preserve the culinary history of the area. You can even take a visual tour of Omaha Public Library and its history dating back to 1857.