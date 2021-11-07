Omaha Public Library director: Public input important to library plans

Another comment we heard at every forum was about the importance of the library as an institution: “Libraries aren’t just a place to obtain books for free. They’re one of the few public spaces left in our society where you’re allowed to exist without the expectation of spending money.”

Many people referenced the importance of public spaces for people to meet, share ideas, and spend time with one another without the expectation of anything in return.

Several people expressed concerns about potential future projects and the impact they may have on OPL and the services it provides. I certainly expected this considering the recent attention that OPL has received in the media, and yet, I am always amazed at the passion people have for their libraries in this community.

Though I don’t know exactly what the future holds for OPL, I am excited to explore opportunities and options for growth. Your input in this process will be pivotal in ensuring that the direction of the library is in alignment with what this community wants and needs.