Omaha Public Library director: Public input important to library plans
In October, Omaha Public Library held public forums, collected surveys from patrons and library staff, and facilitated a conversation with the OPL board of trustees, Foundation board, and Friends board, as part of OPL’s strategic planning process.

Laura Marlane

Laura Marlane is the executive director of the Omaha Public Library.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their feedback and vision for the future of the library. As a result of your participation, we now have a lot of data about what programs and services patrons and others in the community would like to see offered in their libraries. Though there’s a lot of information yet to analyze, there are some initial takeaways that I’d like to share.

One comment that came up frequently was the need for browsable collections of materials at every branch. People let us know that they like to wander through the stacks and look for their next favorite read or find related topics in a subject area.

One patron commented, “The most depressing period of quarantine was when the library was closed. The act of discovering and bringing home new books literally brings my kids and me together. We connect at bedtime every night reading our books. Some of my favorite memories of the youngest years of parenting have been at the library.”

This feedback about accessibility to OPL’s collections and the desire for serendipitous discovery did not come as a surprise. It reinforced decades of repeated requests for more materials on the shelves.

Another comment we heard at every forum was about the importance of the library as an institution: “Libraries aren’t just a place to obtain books for free. They’re one of the few public spaces left in our society where you’re allowed to exist without the expectation of spending money.”

Many people referenced the importance of public spaces for people to meet, share ideas, and spend time with one another without the expectation of anything in return.

Several people expressed concerns about potential future projects and the impact they may have on OPL and the services it provides. I certainly expected this considering the recent attention that OPL has received in the media, and yet, I am always amazed at the passion people have for their libraries in this community.

Though I don’t know exactly what the future holds for OPL, I am excited to explore opportunities and options for growth. Your input in this process will be pivotal in ensuring that the direction of the library is in alignment with what this community wants and needs.

In the weeks and months ahead, OPL staff will analyze the data we collected and share it with the strategic planning team. The results will help define priorities and establish strategic goals and objectives to be implemented and evaluated over the next three to five years. The plan will be presented to OPL’s board during their March 2022 meeting for approval.

Though the official period for public input has passed, please do not hesitate to share your feelings, thoughts or suggestions for OPL with library administration or board members. Board meetings are open to the public every third Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. The location rotates and can be found, along with an agenda for each meeting, at omahalibrary.org/board-of-trustees.

I hope that you will continue to be involved as we move forward with OPL’s strategic plan and any other plans for the future of the library system.

