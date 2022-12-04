Omaha Public Library has all the resources you need for a festive holiday

I know it probably sounds corny to say that this is the “most wonderful time of the year,” but ever since I was a kid, I have found the months between Halloween and New Year’s Day to be magical.

While a fondness for snow can be a controversial position to hold, to me, there’s nothing prettier than a blanket of snow on my backyard on a moonlit evening. Hey, I grew up in New England! I love snow no matter how much I inevitably complain about it.

Some of my fondest memories are of when my kids were little and we prepared for the holidays together — baking cookies to give as gifts, making ornaments and decorations, and snuggling up to reread our favorite seasonal stories. If any of these bits of nostalgia appeal to you, Omaha Public Library is a great resource to help you continue your holiday traditions or create some new ones.

My auntie taught me how to make cookies with recipes from her battered copy of “Betty Crocker Cookies.” We made batches of snickerdoodles — a tradition I shared with my kids from a newer edition of the same book. Find a copy of this classic (alongside many other wonderful cookbooks) in the library’s collection to share the joy of baking with the littles in your life.

Bakers and cooks at any level of experience may also access the New York Times Cooking app and website — free with your library card. Find amazing recipes, including everything from appetizers to desserts, to add to your holiday table. Last year, I tried Ina Garten’s Chunky Cranberry Sauce recipe, as well as her Cranberry Martini recipe. Both recipes provided fun ways for me to upgrade my menu and make my get-together more festive. NYT Cooking provides plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, along with many holiday drink recipes (with and without alcohol).

Now that the cooking and baking is covered, you definitely need some festive music to listen to as you sip mulled cider and graze on goodies. Browse Freegal, Omaha Public Library’s free digital music service, to help put together your holiday playlist. Access over 15 million songs from more than 200 genres, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists. Streaming is unlimited and you can download up to four songs per week — yours to keep!

Cold winter nights are the perfect time to curl up on the couch and watch holiday movies, and the library’s Binge Boxes are a great option. Each box contains four to six films gathered into one DVD set for the ultimate movie-watching experience. Movies are grouped by themes such as “A Charlie Brown Holiday,” “Something Sappy,” “Let’s Go Lego,” and “’Tis the Season,” a collection of Hallmark holiday movies. There are many more titles from which to choose. Just type “binge box” into the online catalog to browse themes. Place one on hold and have it delivered to your local branch. Each box checks out for two weeks, giving you plenty of time to enjoy all the movies.

Need even more movies? Watch up to 10 films per month with Kanopy and Kanopy Kids. Download the app to start streaming more than 30,000 independent and international films, documentaries, and other educational entertainment. Kanopy Kids includes developmentally appropriate, age-based ratings from Common Sense Media, as well as additional parental controls.

Find all of these wonderful resources and more at your local library branch or omahalibrary.org. If you need help finding a cozy mystery, holiday romance, or short stories to share as a family, ask library staff at your local branch. They are always ready to help you find your next favorite read, recipe or resource. On behalf of all of us at Omaha Public Library, we wish you a safe and happy holiday season — with just a little snow.