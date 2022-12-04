Omaha Public Library has all the resources you need for a festive holiday

I know it probably sounds corny to say that this is the “most wonderful time of the year,” but ever since I was a kid, I have found the months between Halloween and New Year’s Day to be magical.
While a fondness for snow can be a controversial position to hold, to me, there’s nothing prettier than a blanket of snow on my backyard on a moonlit evening. Hey, I grew up in New England! I love snow no matter how much I inevitably complain about it.
Some of my fondest memories are of when my kids were little and we prepared for the holidays together — baking cookies to give as gifts, making ornaments and decorations, and snuggling up to reread our favorite seasonal stories. If any of these bits of nostalgia appeal to you, Omaha Public Library is a great resource to help you continue your holiday traditions or create some new ones.
My auntie taught me how to make cookies with recipes from her battered copy of “Betty Crocker Cookies.” We made batches of snickerdoodles — a tradition I shared with my kids from a newer edition of the same book. Find a copy of this classic (alongside many other wonderful cookbooks) in the library’s collection to share the joy of baking with the littles in your life.
People are also reading…
Bakers and cooks at any level of experience may also access the New York Times Cooking app and website — free with your library card. Find amazing recipes, including everything from appetizers to desserts, to add to your holiday table. Last year, I tried Ina Garten’s Chunky Cranberry Sauce recipe, as well as her Cranberry Martini recipe. Both recipes provided fun ways for me to upgrade my menu and make my get-together more festive. NYT Cooking provides plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, along with many holiday drink recipes (with and without alcohol).
Now that the cooking and baking is covered, you definitely need some festive music to listen to as you sip mulled cider and graze on goodies. Browse Freegal, Omaha Public Library’s free digital music service, to help put together your holiday playlist. Access over 15 million songs from more than 200 genres, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists. Streaming is unlimited and you can download up to four songs per week — yours to keep!
Cold winter nights are the perfect time to curl up on the couch and watch holiday movies, and the library’s Binge Boxes are a great option. Each box contains four to six films gathered into one DVD set for the ultimate movie-watching experience. Movies are grouped by themes such as “A Charlie Brown Holiday,” “Something Sappy,” “Let’s Go Lego,” and “’Tis the Season,” a collection of Hallmark holiday movies. There are many more titles from which to choose. Just type “binge box” into the online catalog to browse themes. Place one on hold and have it delivered to your local branch. Each box checks out for two weeks, giving you plenty of time to enjoy all the movies.
Need even more movies? Watch up to 10 films per month with Kanopy and Kanopy Kids. Download the app to start streaming more than 30,000 independent and international films, documentaries, and other educational entertainment. Kanopy Kids includes developmentally appropriate, age-based ratings from Common Sense Media, as well as additional parental controls.
Find all of these wonderful resources and more at your local library branch or omahalibrary.org. If you need help finding a cozy mystery, holiday romance, or short stories to share as a family, ask library staff at your local branch. They are always ready to help you find your next favorite read, recipe or resource. On behalf of all of us at Omaha Public Library, we wish you a safe and happy holiday season — with just a little snow.
World-Herald Living staff's favorite recipes
Check out these favorite recipes from the Omaha World-Herald Living staff.
Peanut butter whiskey is not a traditional whiskey, but more of a sweetened and flavored liqueur with a whiskey base.
Surprisingly, many condiments are simple to make — and taste oh so much better than what you can buy at the store.
Wine is frequently used as an ingredient in recipes, and cooking or baking with a rich stout like Guinness isn’t much different. The roasted wheat flavor definitely adds a unique dimension to dishes.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
By the luck of the Irish, I discovered this finger-licking, lip-puckering recipe. It has the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and …
Your grill is not just for steaks and chicken. Every good barbecue needs a delicious side dish, and we’ve got you covered with a few recipes that you can cook right alongside your protein.
The bread honestly tastes like you're eating chocolate cake. And in addition to sneaking in some veggies, it's fairly low in sugar with only ½ cup in the loaf and there is Greek yogurt which adds protein while also tenderizing the bread.
The tender beef, ample peppers and onions and a sauce that's both sweet and savory are a mouthwatering combination.
The tang of the goat cheese and sweetness of fresh raspberries are a delightful combination in these sweet empanadas. They are the perfect ending to any meal.
Haluski is a combination of cabbage, onions, noodles, bacon and butter. Isn't everything cooked in butter and topped with bacon amazing?
Syrniki is a classic Slavic treat with a sweet flavor and moist texture. They’re traditionally served with sour cream and fresh berries or preserves on top. If you prefer, you can serve them with a sprinkle of powdered sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup, chocolate sauce or honey instead.
What's up, Doc? This carrot cake is a go-to recipe for cupcakes.
At least a million people get sick from improper cooking, handling or storage of meat and poultry each year. Here are some tips on how to safely get meat from the store to your kitchen table.
When eaten slightly warmed, the vanilla flavor of the chips enhances the banana flavor of the muffins.
I’d never heard of the dish but immediately wondered if it was a real recipe.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.
This lightly sweetened bread shaped like Jolly Old St. Nick will be the perfect addition to your Christmas breakfast or dinner.
Are you cooped up inside on a snowy winter day? Looking for a fun activity to keep the kids busy over the holiday break? These melted snowmen cookies are the perfect treat.
If hitting the coffee shop for a Caramel Apple Spice is on your to-do list, consider making one at home.
If you like a chai latte and a hot chocolate, this drink is a perfect combination of the two.
Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.
The perfect fried cheese curd has a golden, crunchy exterior with breading that's not too thin or thick. This easy-to-make recipe fit the bill.
Instead of using whole apples, cored and sliced apples allow for easier eating and the option to try multiple flavor combinations.
Here’s an entire meal with pumpkin purée (from a can!) as the starring ingredient. The verdict from our Momaha taste-testers: Yes, please!
This fall salad has the perfect pairing of salty and sweet, with a little bit of crunch.
While amazingly elegant-looking, these spiced pears wrapped in puff pastry are deceivingly simple to make. I thought for sure I’d have a “Pint…
If you like fresh fruit, you need to make these fruit pizza cookies.
Three to four minutes per side is all you need to cook this tender cut of meat.
This lo mein recipe is quicker, tastier and healthier than take-out. And, if you have picky veggie eaters, the recipe can be adapted to whatever vegetables are family favorites.
This garlic-lime shrimp is not only delicious, but it can also be on the table in 15 minutes.
Smoothies are good any time of day. But we especially like these for breakfast or an after-school snack.
Versatility and variety are unbeatable, no matter how you dice it.
To keep your crowd of all ages happy at your next tailgate or watch party, we've got a number of fun food-on-a-stick options.
Good things are made to be shared and remembered, and with s'mores, more is always better. Try these recipes (including one for homemade graham crackers) this summer!
With the combination of ready-made products and fresh fruit, in a matter of minutes you can whip up a delicious treat for your Fourth of July celebration.
Colorful spins on a beloved summertime treat.
There’s no need for a fancy ice cream maker.
For children and non-alcoholic drinking adults, all of these recipes can easily be turned into mocktails. Simply substitute non-alcoholic sparkling grape juice, sparkling soda or flavored sparkling water for the sparkling wine.
These lime squares have the perfect balance of buttery, flaky shortbread and creamy lime filling.
In case you need more reason to give this recipe a try, April is National Soft Pretzel Month.
Oreo Cookie Truffles are versatile. They can be adapted to any holiday simply by adding decoration or sprinkles.
Cherry bars have just the right amount of sweet from the cherries and icing, combined with the buttery goodness of the crust.
Hand pies are an easy grab-and-go dessert — no utensils or plates required. They taste great served warm, at room temperature or cold and can't be beat for portion control.
This version of the classic cookie recipe is dressed up with maraschino cherries and white chocolate.
This recipe is easily customized. For fun, experiment with lemon zest, orange zest or sliced almonds to find your new favorite.