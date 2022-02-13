Omaha Public Library now offers option to read magazines electronically

Many people know that you can borrow eBooks and audiobooks from Omaha Public Library, but did you know that you can also borrow digital magazines? On Feb. 1, OPL began offering online access to 3,913 magazine titles from around the world through the Libby by OverDrive app. There are 981 titles offered in languages other than English, with 21 languages represented. Enter titles into a search engine; or explore subjects like news, sports, crafts, health and fitness, using a variety of menus. You may also search popular titles, what’s new in the collection, or past issues. You may check out as many magazines as you like.

Check out popular titles, such as The Economist, US Weekly and The New Yorker, by installing the “Libby, by OverDrive” app to your phone, tablet or eReader device. Once you have installed and opened the Libby app, you will be prompted with questions that will guide you to OPL’s collection of available titles. Search for Omaha Public Library by name, or let the app guess your library based on your location. Once you have selected OPL as your library, enter your library card number and PIN. Now you are ready to begin searching for your favorite books, audiobooks and magazines. The best part about borrowing digital items is that there is no need to return them. When your time has expired, the title disappears. The Libby app is designed to help simplify and bring joy to digital borrowing and reading.