Omaha Public Library offers courses on just about everything for free

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Students around the Omaha metro area will soon head back to school, but for many OPL patrons, learning happens year-round with a library card. The Omaha Public Library offers hundreds of engaging, online, instructor-led courses focused on professional development, technology skills, and personal enrichment through Gale Courses.

Gale Courses give community members easy access to lifelong learning opportunities in a variety of topics. There is truly something for everyone. Courses include computer applications, technical certifications, accounting, education, nursing, test preparation, law, parenting, business and more. All of the courses are taught by instructors who are qualified professionals in each subject area. You can check out the “Instructor Bio” tab of the course description for more details about instructors.

Once you begin your six-week session, the course and all materials will be accessible 24/7 in the online classroom. After finishing a course with a passing score, students will receive a certificate of completion. Classes are arranged in categories, and you can browse the catalog for relevant topics or search by popular courses, such as “Speed Spanish” or “A to Z Grant Writing.”