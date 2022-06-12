Omaha Public Library offers music streaming service for members

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Get started on your summer soundtrack without spending a dime. Download and stream your favorite music for free using Omaha Public Library’s Freegal music service.

Freegal offers access to more than 15 million songs, including Sony Music’s catalog of legendary artists. In total, the collection is comprised of music from more than 40,000 labels with music that originates in more than 100 countries. There is no software to download, and there are no digital rights management restrictions.

Freegal Music now offers unlimited streaming and the option to download up to four songs per week — 208 songs per year — that you can keep forever. Songs are downloaded in an MP3 format (compatible with everything), so they can be saved to any computer, mobile device or MP3 player, including an iPod, and can be downloaded in iTunes.

All you need to get started is your library card and PIN number. Visit omahalibrary.org and select Freegal from the “Resource Center” tab. The Freegal homepage will feature the most popular music, and you can use the navigation bar to search for artists, albums, songs or a combination of search terms for the best results. You can also create and save playlists and share them with others, or enjoy curated playlists designed to suit any mood, activity, or special occasion.

Get your music on the go with Freegal’s mobile app available in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and on Amazon. Search for “Freegal Music” and install the app. Select “Omaha Public Library” as your library and the login screen will appear.

Select your music without skipping a beat. New songs are added daily, so get started today.