Omaha Public Library offers online resources to help with homework

Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library (OPL) card.

Most Omaha area students now have a few weeks of the new school year under their belts, but what about homework? If the assignments haven’t started yet, they soon will, and OPL would like to introduce you to an online resource that offers some homework help. Explora is EBSCO’s interface for schools and public libraries. Designed to meet the unique needs of its users, Explora supports both student research and classroom instruction with rich, reliable content and easy-to-use functionality.

Different areas of interests are categorized alphabetically and prominently displayed with photos on the homepage. Students can browse through information on everything from animals to geography, from math to social studies, and so many things in between. Students may also type a topic of interest into the search box. They have the option to set filters to conjure relevant articles, essays and primary source documents from a number of sources.