Beginning in June 2016, visitors to Omaha Public Library’s W. Dale Clark Library were greeted inside by an image of the world as it might have been seen from space: “Every day is a fresh beginning — Every morn is the world made new.”

This line of poetry by Sarah Chauncey Woolsey is featured on a mural that was painted in 1946 by prominent American artist Eugene Kingman at Omaha’s Joslyn Art Museum. The inspirational artwork resided in the lobby of the New York Times headquarters for 40 years before eventually returning to Omaha.

Though this mural was taken down and placed in storage prior to the demolition of W. Dale Clark Library last fall, the message it represents remains with us at the Omaha Public Library during this time of great change. It is a reminder to us every day about what is possible. As we continue in this season of major transitions, the opportunities that lie ahead are exciting.

Later this month, Omaha Public Library, along with Do Space, the Omaha Public Library Foundation, the City of Omaha, Heritage Omaha, Margaret Sullivan Studio and the Omaha community will embark on a 2023 library facilities plan. The new plan intends to build upon facilities plans conducted for in 2010 and 2017, while also considering how our patrons would like to use their library spaces, population growth and demographic shifts, strategic partnership opportunities, and more.

When it’s all said and done, we expect to have a framework for growth, funding and implementation that respects the unique personalities and needs of each neighborhood branch.

There will be opportunities to engage in this process and make your voices heard. A survey will be available at omahalibrary.org and all branch locations beginning Feb. 15. The survey will provide information about how library spaces can best help you to achieve your goals and contribute to a vibrant community.

For those who do not personally use libraries, we want to hear from you, too. Nearly half of all eligible residents in Douglas County are library cardholders. But we would like to know why people don’t use libraries, as well, and what it might take to change your minds.

Another major development that we are looking forward to in the near future is the opening of the Downtown Branch at 1401 Jones St. Being involved with renovating a historic building into a space that will be enjoyed by downtown residents and visitors has been incredibly rewarding. The best part? Our library staff has worked alongside the design team to create a library branch that will meet the wants and needs of the community it serves.

One thing that stood out when we asked people what they wanted at this location was the resounding cry for collections and being able to see books from the big, beautiful windows. We heard you. Not only will there be plenty of books, but there will also be community meeting spaces, a children’s story house, a mother’s room, quiet study spaces, and so much more. We can’t wait to introduce you to this branch later this spring.

There are many possibilities in store for Omaha Public Library, but at the forefront of everything we do is you. These are your libraries, your spaces. They exist as neighborhood branches to provide welcoming community meeting places. They offer free access to information, resources and ideas to help you explore your own possibilities. Whether you take advantage of books through whatever formats you prefer, enjoy story time with your children or book clubs with strangers who may become friends, use research tools to uncover your family history, or check out seeds to grow your own garden, the library is here to help connect you with what you need to achieve your goals.

For you and for Omaha Public Library, there will inevitably be change this year. There will be some fresh beginnings, first tries and second chances … We look forward to sharing in these experiences with you.