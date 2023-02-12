Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Area book lovers, reading enthusiasts and book clubs are invited to attend Omaha Public Library’s Virtual Book Bash at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. This event was first introduced in 2020 as a way for patrons to learn more about staff favorites from the Omaha Public Library’s collection. This program will be held online via Crowdcast.

Attendees will learn about new and exciting books, have the chance to win bookish prizes, and chat virtually with other book lovers. Eight members of the library’s staff will each present five synopses of books they’ve read and enjoyed.

“Our hope is that everyone leaves the event with a list of their favorite titles,” said Readers and Writers Librarian Erin Duerr. “We would like to introduce people to a variety of books — something for everyone — and also some titles they may not have considered, but might really enjoy.”

Registration is required at omahalibrary.org or by calling your local branch. Accompanying book guides are available for registered participants at their local branch.

Learn more about this and other Omaha Public Library resources and events at omahalibrary.org.