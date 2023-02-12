Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.
Area book lovers, reading enthusiasts and book clubs are invited to attend Omaha Public Library’s Virtual Book Bash at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. This event was first introduced in 2020 as a way for patrons to learn more about staff favorites from the Omaha Public Library’s collection. This program will be held online via Crowdcast.
Attendees will learn about new and exciting books, have the chance to win bookish prizes, and chat virtually with other book lovers. Eight members of the library’s staff will each present five synopses of books they’ve read and enjoyed.
“Our hope is that everyone leaves the event with a list of their favorite titles,” said Readers and Writers Librarian Erin Duerr. “We would like to introduce people to a variety of books — something for everyone — and also some titles they may not have considered, but might really enjoy.”
People are also reading…
Registration is required at omahalibrary.org or by calling your local branch. Accompanying book guides are available for registered participants at their local branch.
Learn more about this and other Omaha Public Library resources and events at omahalibrary.org.
Omaha Public Library's Recommended Reads
Recommended Reads: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, check out these titles about the civil rights movement
In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, OPL staff have recommended some titles by or about civil rights leaders, movements and efforts.
Winter officially begins on Dec. 21, and Omaha Public Library staff have recommended some winter or cold-weather-related selections to cozy up with this season.
It's the winter holiday season, and OPL staff have recommended some selections to enjoy between now and New Year’s Day. Find these books and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.
Today is Black Poetry Day — a day to celebrate the work and contributions of Black poets.
In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, OPL staff have recommended books by or about Hispanic Americans.
As students head back to school, Omaha Public Library staffers have suggested some of their favorite back-to-school reads. Find these books and more at one of OPL’s 12 locations or omahalibrary.org.
Omaha Public Library wants to help readers find new books — or at least books new to them. Every month in this space, OPL employees will recom…
kiley.cruse@owh.com; 402-444-1375