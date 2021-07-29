Omaha weekend options include rock 'n' roll, community celebrations and a cactus show

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area:
‘Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story’
When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday
Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion
What: Tribute to rock ‘n’ roll legend Buddy Holly presented by Rave On Productions.
Cost: $35
More information: theomahaseries.com/buddyholly
North Omaha Block Party/Culxr House Album Release
When: Friday. Block Party 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; “Culxr House: Freedom Summer” Album release festivities begin at 5 p.m.
Where: Two locations — Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St., and Fabric Lab, 2514 N. 24th St.
What: Block party put on by Culxr House with Spark CDI and Maha Festival. Community speakers, photo galleries of local photographers’ work and other activities at Fabric Lab. Free street store at 10 a.m. at Culxr House, in conjunction with Heart Ministries, offering free clothes and personal items to those in need. In the evening, food, live music, poetry and other art, including performances from Marcey Yates’ album “Culxr House: Freedom Summer.”
More information: https://www.facebook.com/culxrhouse
Native Omaha Days Festival
When: All week — Festival Square food court and other activities 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; Festival Market with vendors, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Fun in the Sun family activities and food at Butler-Gast YMCA 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; A Stroll Down Memory Lane with free guided trolley tours 4-8 p.m. Friday; Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday with Culture Fest to follow from noon to 5 p.m.; Blues Night concert featuring Pokey Bear and Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Saturday; Jazz and R&B concert 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; other events daily.
Where: Parade from 30th and Lake to 30th and Sprague; Culture Fest at 24th and Burdette Streets; food court and festival activities at 2505 N. 24th St.; Festival Market at 24th and Burdette; A Stroll Down Memory Lane at 24th and Burdette; Jazz and R&B concert at Dreamland Park, 24th and Lizzie Robinson Avenue; various other North Omaha locations.
What: Community celebration.
Cost: Many events are free, ticket information and links for others available on Native Omaha Days website.
More information: https://nativeomahadays.org/
Night Market at Midtown Crossing
When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday
Where: Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.
What: Outdoor market with vendors, food, games and entertainment
Cost: Free to attend
More information: omahafarmersmarket.com/night-market
Carter Lake Community Day
When: Saturday — Parade begins at 10 a.m., festival from noon to 4 p.m., activities from 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: Festival in Mabrey Park, 17th and Willow Drive; activities at Carter Lake ball fields, 17th and Avenue P
What: Community celebration with parade, carnival, vendor booths, games, live music, fireworks and more.
Cost: Free to attend
More information: bit.ly/36Riyv5
Maha Music Festival
When: Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.
What: This year’s annual outdoor music festival will feature musical performances by Khruangbin, Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast and more. There will also be comedy and spoken word acts, craft beer and food available.
Cost: $65 through Friday, $75 day of event. Children 10 and younger admitted free.
More information: mahafestival.com
16th Annual Cactus + Succulent Show
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mulhall's, 3615 N. 120th St.
What: A day devoted to all things cacti and succulents — bizarre cacti, succulents, specialty growers, plant collectors. There will also be family-friendly activities, vendors and food pop-ups throughout the day.
Cost: Free to attend
More information: mulhalls.com/community/events
Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Festival
When: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: 5912 S. 36th St.
What: Annual festival featuring live music and entertainment, food, carnival rides and games.
Cost: Free
More information: stspeterpaulomaha.org
