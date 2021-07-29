Omaha weekend options include rock 'n' roll, community celebrations and a cactus show

When: All week — Festival Square food court and other activities 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; Festival Market with vendors, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Fun in the Sun family activities and food at Butler-Gast YMCA 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; A Stroll Down Memory Lane with free guided trolley tours 4-8 p.m. Friday; Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday with Culture Fest to follow from noon to 5 p.m.; Blues Night concert featuring Pokey Bear and Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Saturday; Jazz and R&B concert 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; other events daily.