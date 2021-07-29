 Skip to main content
Omaha weekend options include rock 'n' roll, community celebrations and a cactus show
Check out the full lineup for the return of Maha festival.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these events throughout the Omaha area:

‘Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story’

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., Papillion

What: Tribute to rock ‘n’ roll legend Buddy Holly presented by Rave On Productions.

Cost: $35

More information: theomahaseries.com/buddyholly

North Omaha Block Party/Culxr House Album Release

When: Friday. Block Party 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; “Culxr House: Freedom Summer” Album release festivities begin at 5 p.m. 

Where: Two locations — Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St., and Fabric Lab, 2514 N. 24th St.

What: Block party put on by Culxr House with Spark CDI and Maha Festival. Community speakers, photo galleries of local photographers’ work and other activities at Fabric Lab. Free street store at 10 a.m. at Culxr House, in conjunction with Heart Ministries, offering free clothes and personal items to those in need. In the evening, food, live music, poetry and other art, including performances from Marcey Yates’ album “Culxr House: Freedom Summer.”

More information: https://www.facebook.com/culxrhouse

Native Omaha Days Festival

When: All week — Festival Square food court and other activities 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; Festival Market with vendors, noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; Fun in the Sun family activities and food at Butler-Gast YMCA 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; A Stroll Down Memory Lane with free guided trolley tours 4-8 p.m. Friday; Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday with Culture Fest to follow from noon to 5 p.m.; Blues Night concert featuring Pokey Bear and Bigg Robb, 7 p.m. Saturday; Jazz and R&B concert 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday; other events daily. 

Where: Parade from 30th and Lake to 30th and Sprague; Culture Fest at 24th and Burdette Streets; food court and festival activities at 2505 N. 24th St.; Festival Market at 24th and Burdette; A Stroll Down Memory Lane at 24th and Burdette; Jazz and R&B concert at Dreamland Park, 24th and Lizzie Robinson Avenue; various other North Omaha locations.

What: Community celebration.

Cost: Many events are free, ticket information and links for others available on Native Omaha Days website.

More information: https://nativeomahadays.org/

Night Market at Midtown Crossing

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday

Where: Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam St.

What: Outdoor market with vendors, food, games and entertainment

Cost: Free to attend

More information: omahafarmersmarket.com/night-market

Carter Lake Community Day

When: Saturday — Parade begins at 10 a.m., festival from noon to 4 p.m., activities from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Festival in Mabrey Park, 17th and Willow Drive; activities at Carter Lake ball fields, 17th and Avenue P

What: Community celebration with parade, carnival, vendor booths, games, live music, fireworks and more.

Cost: Free to attend

More information: bit.ly/36Riyv5

Maha Music Festival

When: Beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St.

What: This year’s annual outdoor music festival will feature musical performances by Khruangbin, Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast and more. There will also be comedy and spoken word acts, craft beer and food available.

Cost: $65 through Friday, $75 day of event. Children 10 and younger admitted free.

More information: mahafestival.com

16th Annual Cactus + Succulent Show

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mulhall's, 3615 N. 120th St.

What: A day devoted to all things cacti and succulents — bizarre cacti, succulents, specialty growers, plant collectors. There will also be family-friendly activities, vendors and food pop-ups throughout the day.

Cost: Free to attend

More information: mulhalls.com/community/events

Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Festival

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: 5912 S. 36th St.

What: Annual festival featuring live music and entertainment, food, carnival rides and games.

Cost: Free

More information: stspeterpaulomaha.org

Looking for even more family-friendly events? Check out Momaha.com for more fun ideas.

