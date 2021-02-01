$1,000 houses? $100 cars? Kids have hilarious misconceptions when it comes to retail value

Declan claims he’s already settled up, but Mara stands firm that his current line of credit is, in fact, in the red. At which point they agreed to disagree and Declan asked to borrow one of his sister’s books. She must not be too concerned about his financial liquidity because she lent it to him and he was on his merry way.

Maybe it’s a matter of knowing where he lives if she needs to collect.

But it got me thinking about what other misconceptions my kids harbored regarding retail value. So the next day I did a little impromptu polling.

How much do you think a car costs? “Probably a lot! Like a $100.”

Okay, how about a house? “For sure more than a car, so maybe $1,000.”

Then I hit them with the facts, and their faces exploded into cartoonishly-surprised expressions.

“How can a person ever have that much money? You must have to save for like a million years!”

Well, I certainly didn’t build up my savings account for the down payment on a house by blowing my paychecks on pricey cat stickers. But it was at this point I realized that, when talking to a 9- and 11-year-old, value is relative.