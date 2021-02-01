$1,000 houses? $100 cars? Kids have hilarious misconceptions when it comes to retail value

“You owe me $10.”
This is what I overheard my 9 year-old daughter, Mara, tell her 11 year-old brother, Declan, the other night.
They were both getting ready for bed and Declan was making a pit stop by his sister’s room to borrow something to read. Apparently, her being asked for a book loaner jogged her memory that Declan was already in the hole at First National Bank of Mara.
It puzzled me. What possible financial straight had my son found himself in that he would owe his younger sister $10? Well, I only had to keep eavesdropping for the answer.
(By the way, is it eavesdropping if you are quietly reading in your bedroom and happen to hear your children talk in another room if they don’t know you can hear them? Because if that is the case, then I am a dirty eavesdropper a lot because my children have yet to figure out that sound carries, and I’m usually only one room away.)
In addition to my children not understanding the properties of sound waves, they also have a very skewed concept of commerce. As it turns out, Declan’s debt is due to his “purchase” of a single cat sticker.
One cat sticker is worth a whole $10?! I’m in the wrong business. Especially considering I bought her that book of "1,000+ Ridiculously Cute Stickers" and the whole thing cost $5.
Declan claims he’s already settled up, but Mara stands firm that his current line of credit is, in fact, in the red. At which point they agreed to disagree and Declan asked to borrow one of his sister’s books. She must not be too concerned about his financial liquidity because she lent it to him and he was on his merry way.
Maybe it’s a matter of knowing where he lives if she needs to collect.
But it got me thinking about what other misconceptions my kids harbored regarding retail value. So the next day I did a little impromptu polling.
How much do you think a car costs? “Probably a lot! Like a $100.”
Okay, how about a house? “For sure more than a car, so maybe $1,000.”
Then I hit them with the facts, and their faces exploded into cartoonishly-surprised expressions.
“How can a person ever have that much money? You must have to save for like a million years!”
Well, I certainly didn’t build up my savings account for the down payment on a house by blowing my paychecks on pricey cat stickers. But it was at this point I realized that, when talking to a 9- and 11-year-old, value is relative.
Value is certainly in the eye of the beholder when it comes to grade-school economics. Friendship bracelets and stickers seem to have a baseline cost of about $1 among friends, but when in comes to in-house trading, the squeeze is real.
Regarding the kids’ familial financing...maybe I need to take a page from their ledger. Next time they want to know how much it is to get a doughnut at the store or another batch of stickers, I’ll start charging their going rate of $10.
See, I knew these kids could be my back-up retirement plan.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.