10 book series tweens (and their parents) will love

1. "The Vanderbeekers" by Karina Yan Glaser. This five-book series is about the Vanderbeekers, who have always lived in the brownstone in 141st Street. When their bad-tempered landlord decides to not renew their lease, the five siblings have just 11 days to find a way to keep their home.

2. "Wings of Fire" by Tui T. Sutherland. This series, which has 14 books currently available, focuses on the war between dragon tribes of Pyrrhia and the prophecy that five dragonets will end the bloodshed and choose a new queen. But Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight and Sunny, five dragons who discovered the truth about their secret upbringing, just might choose freedom over fate and find a way to save their world in their own way.

3. "Warriors" by Erin Hunter. This fantasy series focuses on the epic adventures of four clans of feral cats living in shared forest. However, one clan, ThunderClan, is in grave danger while rival ShadowClan is growing stronger. In the days ahead, ThunderClan's fate will rest in the paws of an unexpected hero — an ordinary house cat named Rusty. There are currently seven sub-series, with each of those having six books.