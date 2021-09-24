10 book series tweens (and their parents) will love

One of the toughest things for me to monitor is age-appropriate content for my kids. There are parental controls for electronics and we only have TVs in the main areas of our house, which requires our permission to watch.
While both of these things are helpful, the one item I have yet to master is monitoring the content in books.
When your child reads multiple lengthy chapter books a week, it’s impossible to scan them beyond the basic Amazon or GoodReads reviews. Oftentimes, I just have to hope for the best, which can be a bit nerve-wracking if your child’s reading ability is above his or her age level.
Common Sense Media is a good place to look but, once again, sometimes reviews don’t give you the full picture. As fast as my daughter goes through books, she’s often checked out a new book before I even have time to perform a search.
I’m lucky enough to have a librarian friend who has given me suggestions, but I can’t continually bother her. One thing I’ve found that makes it easier is if my daughter gets hooked on a series. It gives me the time I need to research the series and approve them while she is on book one without having to continually check books daily.
If you’re looking for good books for your tweens to check out from the library or are getting a head start on your gift list for the holidays, here are some series approved by my daughter and I that are worth checking out!
1. "The Vanderbeekers" by Karina Yan Glaser. This five-book series is about the Vanderbeekers, who have always lived in the brownstone in 141st Street. When their bad-tempered landlord decides to not renew their lease, the five siblings have just 11 days to find a way to keep their home.
2. "Wings of Fire" by Tui T. Sutherland. This series, which has 14 books currently available, focuses on the war between dragon tribes of Pyrrhia and the prophecy that five dragonets will end the bloodshed and choose a new queen. But Clay, Tsunami, Glory, Starflight and Sunny, five dragons who discovered the truth about their secret upbringing, just might choose freedom over fate and find a way to save their world in their own way.
3. "Warriors" by Erin Hunter. This fantasy series focuses on the epic adventures of four clans of feral cats living in shared forest. However, one clan, ThunderClan, is in grave danger while rival ShadowClan is growing stronger. In the days ahead, ThunderClan's fate will rest in the paws of an unexpected hero — an ordinary house cat named Rusty. There are currently seven sub-series, with each of those having six books.
4. "Front Desk" by Kelly Yang. Ten-year-old Mia Tang lives in a motel with her immigrant parents, who clean the rooms while Mia manages the front desk. Her parents also hide immigrants, letting them stay for free in the empty rooms. If they are discovered by the hotel owner, they'll be doomed. Mia also dreams of being a writer, but her mother wants her to stick with math since English isn't her first language. The story is all about overcoming hardship while being an immigrant in the 90s. There are three books in this series.
5. The "Harry Potter" series by J.K. Rowling. There are seven books in this series, which tells the story of a boy who, at 11, learns he is a wizard — and a very special one at that, having defeated the evil Lord Voldemort when he was only 1. The series follows Harry and friends, Ron and Hermione, as they learn magic at Hogwarts and try and thwart Voldemort's eventual return to power.
6. "Track" by Jason Reynolds. This four-book series is about four kids from different backgrounds who are chosen to be a part of an elite middle school track team. The four could be good enough to qualify for the Junior Olympics if they can get their act together.
7. "Mr. Limoncello’s Library" by Chris Grabenstein. Luigi Lemoncello, the world's most famous game maker, has designed a new library for his home town and invites 12 seventh-graders for a lock-in on opening night. The kids have 24 hours to find the secret exit and win a spectacular prize. The book is filled with literary references, an education on the Dewey Decimal System and crazy word puzzles. There are five books in this series.
8. "The Land of Stories" by Chris Cofler. This six-book series follows twins Alex and Conner Bailey, whose grandmother gives them a treasured fairy tale book. They have no idea the book is about to take them to a land beyond all imagining — the Land of Stories, where fair tales are real.
9. "I Survived" by Laured Tarshis. This 20-book series tells stories of young people and their resilience and strength in the midst of unimaginable disasters and times of turmoil such as the battle of D-Day, the American Revolution, Hurricane Katrina, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and other world events.
10. "The World According to Humphrey" by Betty J. Birney. This series follows Humphrey, the class hamster in Rooom 26. Kids can follow along with the story (told from a hamster's point of view) as Humphrey learns to read, write, shoot rubber bands, turn off TVs, teach English as a second language and more. So far, there are 12 books in this series.
Sound off below. What series do your tweens love that you also approve of? I’m already in need of a few more ideas!
***
Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom who was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.