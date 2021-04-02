10 books sure to get your anti-bedtime kiddos ready for sleep

In my house, we’re big fans of books. But we’re not always the biggest fans of going to bed at night.

My kids routinely grump every time we utter the words, “Time to get ready for bed.” It’s especially bad lately because it’s still light out when we’re heading to bed.

This distaste for bedtime seems to get worse the older they get, too. When they were babies and tiny toddlers, it’s like their evening cries were really pleas of “for the love of all that is good and holy, please put me to bed.”

One thing I can count on, though, is our bedtime books. We’ll read two or three, and my kids will definitely shift into bedtime mode. If bedtime is rough in your house, give these books a try.

1. “The Night Knights” by Gideon Sterer. The book is the story of a secret group of armored knights who come out only at night to protect your child’s bedroom and home from any unseen scary things in the dark they might be worried about. My favorite part of this book is the illustrations. The story is amazing, but the pictures are gorgeous and extremely comforting.

2. “Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak. Max is wild, and he gets sent to his room without supper for all his shenanigans.