10 books to read to your kids before Thanksgiving

Follow Percy Isaac Gifford as he shows kids how to get the most out of their Thanksgiving Day — from getting ready, helping out, being polite, eating all of your food and being thankful. It's a cute book with fun and quirky illustrations.

4. “Bear Says Thanks” by Karma Wilson

Poor Bear is all alone in his cave, and his cupboards are bare. But soon his friends start arriving with food to make a wonderful meal. Bear feels bad that he doesn't have anything to contribute, but his friends are just thankful he's there. It's a cute story with beautiful artwork that had my kids talking about their friends by the end.

5. “Turkey Trouble” by Wendy Silvano

Turkey was in trouble — it was almost Thanksgiving and he was the main course! The story follows the titular turkey as he tries, unsuccessfully, to disguise himself as different animals on the farm. The book has a very cute ending, as turkey comes up with a great solution to his problem.

6. "Llama Llama Gives Thanks" by Anna Dewdney