10 expert tips for cleaning and organizing your kids' bedrooms

Is there a better time to get your child’s bedroom cleaned and organized than summer? Nope!
Follow these 10 tips to ensure the job goes smoothly and has lasting results. It's sure to make going back to school that much easier.
1. Clean and organize together. Involve kids 4 and older in cleaning and organizing their bedroom. Engage them in simple sorting activities and other tasks, such as gathering all of the Barbie dolls and their clothes and sorting them into two piles. With young children, try to keep tasks simple with only a few steps so they don’t get frustrated. Actively involving them in the clean-up process of their bedroom will teach them valuable organizing skills. It will also help them to remember where things go when it is time to clean up on their own.
2. A little praise goes a long way. Give your child plenty of positive reinforcement as they complete each task. Try to make the cleaning up process fun by playing music. Don't forget to take breaks if the job is a big one. Let your child know you will celebrate a job well done by doing something fun together when the bedroom is clean and organized.
3. Decide what to donate together. Designate a box for items to be donated and let your child fill it up with unwanted toys. Explain the donating process to your child and why it's important. Talk about how the toys are going to other children who will appreciate and use them. This will make it easier for them to depart with their toys and help them to understand the value of giving. If you want, give your child a small incentive, such as a new book, a trip to the park or a snack, for each full box of toys they donate.
4. Involve your child in making decisions. It's important to let your child be involved in making decisions about what to keep and what to let go of. Be cautious about getting rid of anything significant without asking your child first. If you toss or donate something your child isn’t ready to let go of without their permission, they may resent you for it.
5. Control clutter problem spots. If the empty space under the bed inevitably ends up crammed with junk, utilize it with flat plastic storage containers. This will prevent junk from accumulating there. Label the containers and fill them with a sorted category of toys. This is also a great solution for the clutter that accumulates on the surfaces of dressers and desktops. Under-the-bed totes can hold all those keepsakes your child isn’t ready to part with yet, but no longer merit being on display. Let them store that bottle of sand art and all their other created or collected treasures under the bed in a container labeled “Keepsakes.” Simply clearing the clutter off of the flat surfaces in your child’s bedroom will give the room a more clean and organized appearance
6. Evaluate your child's closet. Is it appropriate for their height? Or is there only one high shelf with an out-of-reach clothes rod? A closet system that can be adjusted as your child grows is an ideal solution. Install shelves or purchase cubies that are reachable. Open shelves or cubbies are a great alternative to keeping clothes in dresser drawers. Cubbies are also great for storing things like shoes, games or books. If possible, lower the clothing rod so your children can hang up their own clothes. Put items that are fragile or are not used often on the higher, less accessible shelves.
7. Use the right containers. Toy boxes or large storage containers end up being a place to fill with a hodgepodge of miscellaneous toys and junk. Use smaller containers for specific sorted categories of toys. Wait to buy containers until after you have completed the sorting process so you know how many and what size containers to purchase. Label each container so your child knows exactly where everything goes. Messes are easier to clean up if everything has an easily-identified home.
8. Help your child take pride and ownership in their room. Allowing your child to make their own decisions about how their bedroom looks and feels will make them more likely to take ownership in keeping it clean and organized. Let them choose where they want some of their belongings to go and which items they want to have displayed. Proud achievements, awards, photos and artwork can be displayed in bookcases and on bulletin boards. If your child enjoys how their room looks when it is clean, they will be more likely to want to keep it that way.
9. Manage the too-much-stuff problem. Look around your child’s room. Is every nook and cranny filled with stuff? Are walls and desktops completely covered? Encourage kids to display only their most beloved possessions, not every art project, toy or trinket. It's important to have some empty space. Clutter puts a burden on our eyes and makes a room feel chaotic. Get rid of furniture that is not absolutely necessary and leave empty space on the floor for your child to play. The more things you store in a given space, the harder it will be to keep it organized. Encourage kids to part with anything and everything they do not use or enjoy.
10. Keep it up and keep it simple. Once your child’s bedroom is cleaned and organized, set up a schedule for quick clean-up sessions. This might be every night before bedtime or every Saturday morning. It is also helpful to make a “one-at-a-time” rule saying a new toy cannot be taken out until the one all over the floor is cleaned up. Leave the lids off of frequently-used containers for easy access and clean up. Finally, be sure to have a hamper and a trash can in your child’s room.
Laura Coufal, a professional organizer with The Simple Daisy, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. To find out more about The Simple Daisy, visit thesimpledaisy.com.