10 expert tips for cleaning and organizing your kids' bedrooms

Is there a better time to get your child’s bedroom cleaned and organized than summer? Nope!

Follow these 10 tips to ensure the job goes smoothly and has lasting results. It's sure to make going back to school that much easier.

1. Clean and organize together. Involve kids 4 and older in cleaning and organizing their bedroom. Engage them in simple sorting activities and other tasks, such as gathering all of the Barbie dolls and their clothes and sorting them into two piles. With young children, try to keep tasks simple with only a few steps so they don’t get frustrated. Actively involving them in the clean-up process of their bedroom will teach them valuable organizing skills. It will also help them to remember where things go when it is time to clean up on their own.

2. A little praise goes a long way. Give your child plenty of positive reinforcement as they complete each task. Try to make the cleaning up process fun by playing music. Don't forget to take breaks if the job is a big one. Let your child know you will celebrate a job well done by doing something fun together when the bedroom is clean and organized.