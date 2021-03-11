10 family friendly, fun things to do around Omaha this weekend

3. Have fun at Candyland. This weekend, visit the Omaha Children's Museum for their Candyland family weekend. The fun will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. The fun will include a life-sized Candyland board, as well as other themed activities like Mr. Mint's Candy-Mobiles, Skittles Painting and Sweet Tooth Science Shows at the roving STEAM Cart. Additionally, Candyland characters will make an appearance each day for meet-and-greets. Each child will receive a goody bag of sweets to take home. Tickets are $14 for kids 2-15 and adults 16-59. Seniors 60 years old and older are $13. Members and kids under 2 are free. Reserved tickets are recommended; walk-up tickets are available but are limited. Visitors ages 5 and older are required to wear face coverings indoors. Face coverings are recommended by health officials for children between the ages of 2 and 5. The Omaha Children's Museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.