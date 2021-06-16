10 hilarious (and true) observations my child volunteers on a regular basis

My 5-year-old is kind of my shadow. She is always interested in whatever I’m doing — whether I need a second set of eyes or not — and she’s ever-ready to jump in and lend a hand. Sometimes that makes things challenging ("No, thank you, mommy doesn’t need help coloring her hair), but other times she provides a shocking voice of reason.

The other day, as I tried getting the dust off my baseboards (a task I hate and don’t do nearly enough), she inquired as to why I would want to do that. “You can’t even see it, and why does it even matter if there is dust on there?”

Do you know what? She’s right! You can’t even see it, and why does it matter if there’s dust on the baseboards? Maybe I should start paying heed to her obvious brilliance. Here are some of her other insights that perhaps deserve consideration:

1. "We should order pizza every day." I mean, she’s not wrong. It’s yummy, it’s not that unhealthy and it’s an easy clean-up. Just toss the boxes and move on, right?

2. "Milk doesn’t belong in the bowl with cereal. It should be in the cup, just like it is when you eat other foods." Again, the child is correct. Why do we take something touted for its crunchiness and douse it in a liquid which renders it soggy? Milk on the side makes a lot of sense.