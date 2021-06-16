10 hilarious (and true) observations my child volunteers on a regular basis

My 5-year-old is kind of my shadow. She is always interested in whatever I’m doing — whether I need a second set of eyes or not — and she’s ever-ready to jump in and lend a hand. Sometimes that makes things challenging ("No, thank you, mommy doesn’t need help coloring her hair), but other times she provides a shocking voice of reason.
The other day, as I tried getting the dust off my baseboards (a task I hate and don’t do nearly enough), she inquired as to why I would want to do that. “You can’t even see it, and why does it even matter if there is dust on there?”
Do you know what? She’s right! You can’t even see it, and why does it matter if there’s dust on the baseboards? Maybe I should start paying heed to her obvious brilliance. Here are some of her other insights that perhaps deserve consideration:
1. "We should order pizza every day." I mean, she’s not wrong. It’s yummy, it’s not that unhealthy and it’s an easy clean-up. Just toss the boxes and move on, right?
2. "Milk doesn’t belong in the bowl with cereal. It should be in the cup, just like it is when you eat other foods." Again, the child is correct. Why do we take something touted for its crunchiness and douse it in a liquid which renders it soggy? Milk on the side makes a lot of sense.
3. "Why do we water the grass to make it grow if we’re just going to cut it off?" Hmm...is it just me or does she really have something here? I mean, most of us hate mowing, yet we still water the grass on a regular basis. Is my 5-year-old smarter than all of us?
4. "Every park should have sprinklers." We went to the park the other day when it was 95 degrees outside, and I could not agree with her more.
5. "Vacuuming is loud and boring and makes it so you can’t hear. You shouldn’t do it when people are around." She’s right. And I’m including myself in this. Some phantom should come vacuum when we aren’t around; I like that plan a lot.
6. "All you do at your job is look at a computer? That seems pretty boring. Wouldn’t you rather be a firefighter or a spaceman?" Is she insulting me?
7. "If I were you, I would wear makeup all the time because it makes you look so much better." I think I’m being roasted. (And, yes, she’s absolutely correct.)
8. "We eat the same things for dinner all the time. Don’t you know how to make more stuff?" If I were on television, I would just be staring into the camera right now.
9. "How come you don’t sing in the shower?" Sometimes I do. "How come you don’t sing loud? It’s more fun when you sing loud." You know what? She’s right. Belting out tunes in the shower is fun, and I can’t believe I forgot that fact. Starting today, I’m turning up the volume on my bathroom concerts. Look out, fam — it’s about to get noisy up in here.
10. "Why don’t grown-ups have lemonade stands? Don’t they want to make money anymore?" It’s all about the margins, kid.
Do your kids have brilliant insights that they volunteer on a regular basis?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.