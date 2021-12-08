10 impressive Christmas gift ideas that will ensure you're mom's favorite child

3. Her very own glam squad. Maybe it's all the reality TV I've watched (again) this year, but I'm convinced that all "real housewives" should also have their own team of stylists, make-up artists and beauticians to make sure their look is on point for afternoon pick-up.

4. A "beer fridge" full of ice cream. This really needs no explanation, except to say she would like this somewhere the kids won't find it — like the laundry room.

5. A day with the ladies of "The Home Edit." Clea and Joanna are everything. I just know that if I had a day with them, not only would the basement's storage closet of death beam with organizational glow, but I would have new BFFs for life.

6. A handy-person service. Remember that squeaky door she's always asking you to fix when you're home for Thanksgiving? Pr that shelf in the bathroom that's never been hung quite right? Here's your chance to take all those moments of "I'll get to that later" and turn yourself into a hero by hiring someone who is a pro with a level, wrench and hammer, and is paid to get it done right the first time.

7. Diamonds. Always.