10 miscellaneous things my family learned during the COVID-19 pandemic

At one time, we’d been able to discuss the dinner options via spelling them out before making a decision. Me to my husband: "Do you want to get p-i-z-z-a?"

Now, however, the kid is sounding it out as quickly as she can and making the decision for us with her pepperoni excitement: "Guys, we’re getting pizza!" I’ve tried spelling faster so she can’t keep up, but that just seems mean and counter-intuitive to the whole we-want-you-to-learn vibe.

5. Having a treadmill in the basement doesn’t actually do anything for one’s physique. At all. It sits down there getting dusty and taking up space while I sit up here, well, getting dusty and taking up space. The pandemic seemed like the perfect time to get into shape, but alas, it was not meant to be.

6. A 5-year-old with an acoustic guitar is actually WORSE than nails on a chalkboard. At least with the chalkboard everyone hates that sound and is in agreement that it’s a terrible noise. But with the guitar thing, you have to smile and tell the kiddo that their cacophonous strumming sounds great. (Spoiler: It does not sound great.)

7. An iPad is both a blessing and a curse.