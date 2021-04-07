10 miscellaneous things my family learned during the COVID-19 pandemic

As vaccinations are rolled out to more of the general population, it feels like we’re actually going to move past this stinking coronavirus nightmare in the near-ish future.
I’m excited for semi-normal life and things like weddings, graduation parties, evenings out and (dreamy sigh) vacations.
But as we move forward, I can’t help but look back at all of the interesting things we’ve learned this year after spending many months in close quarters.
1. Air Pods can drown out a LOT of noise. Like, a shocking amount. I’m not entirely sure I’d hear a bomb go off when I’ve got Billie Eilish cranked up in my ears.
2. Foods that were once a family favorite become far less of a favorite when Mom makes them once a week. I’m sorry, but I’ll be the first to admit it. I don’t enjoy cooking anymore (did I ever?) and I lean hard on the easy-peasy, tried-and-true recipes I can make in my sleep such as lasagna, goulash, pasta casserole, Sloppy Joes, etc. They’ve become once-a-week staples and I think the family might revolt soon.
3. More time at home does not necessarily translate into more time to clean. I really thought it would, but it definitely has not. If anything, I’ve become less interested in cleaning and more guilty of making messes.
4. My kindergartner learned to read during the pandemic. We’re wildly proud of her, but gone are the days of spelling out those things that we don’t want her to know about.
At one time, we’d been able to discuss the dinner options via spelling them out before making a decision. Me to my husband: "Do you want to get p-i-z-z-a?"
Now, however, the kid is sounding it out as quickly as she can and making the decision for us with her pepperoni excitement: "Guys, we’re getting pizza!" I’ve tried spelling faster so she can’t keep up, but that just seems mean and counter-intuitive to the whole we-want-you-to-learn vibe.
5. Having a treadmill in the basement doesn’t actually do anything for one’s physique. At all. It sits down there getting dusty and taking up space while I sit up here, well, getting dusty and taking up space. The pandemic seemed like the perfect time to get into shape, but alas, it was not meant to be.
6. A 5-year-old with an acoustic guitar is actually WORSE than nails on a chalkboard. At least with the chalkboard everyone hates that sound and is in agreement that it’s a terrible noise. But with the guitar thing, you have to smile and tell the kiddo that their cacophonous strumming sounds great. (Spoiler: It does not sound great.)
7. An iPad is both a blessing and a curse.
8. When there aren’t friends to play with you, the parent, become the friend. This means that if you’re the mother of a 5 year-old girl, you might be playing Barbies and hide-and-go-peek on a daily basis. And though it might sound awesome, it is not always awesome.
9. If dad builds a totally awesome fort made out of multiple big boxes — a fort so awesome that it takes up the bulk of an entire room — it will stay much longer than promised.
10. I learned that I’m pretty happy staying home. With my family, my books and my writing utensils at hand, I’ve been surprisingly content.
I’m not saying I don’t want to get out and go, but if you’d told me ahead of time what was going to happen, I would’ve imagined it being far worse than it’s been.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.