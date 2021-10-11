10 monster tales to read to kids this Halloween season

As Halloween draws nearer, it's time to get out the spooky decorations, watch spooky movies and read spooky stories.
But what about the younger audience? Sometimes Halloween-themed books and movies meant for older kids are just a little too creepy for the younger audience.
Here are some books to introduce to your kids that are all about monsters — but the more cute and less creepy kind.
1. "The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions" by Anna Llenas. Color Monster wakes up one day not feeling like himself. Instead, he feels confused because he feels a lot of emotions all at once. A little girl helps him by showing him what each feeling means through color. The book is a great way to help kids with self-awareness, emotional growth and color concepts. (Ages 3-6)
2. "Hey, That's My Monster!" by Amanda Noll. Ethan likes his monster under his bed. He relies on him to keep him in bed where he belongs. When the monster, named Gabe, decides to go across the hall to scare Ethan's sister into staying in bed, the siblings summon other monsters so Ethan can keep Gabe to himself. Emma, however, isn't afraid of the monsters (a la the little girl from "Monsters Inc.") and instead finds them to be funny. (Ages 5-7)
3. "Alfred's Book of Monsters" by Sam Streed. Alfred's aunt is always inviting him to tea, but he'd rather be in his room alone reading about monsters in his monster book. One day, he decides to make tea time interesting and sends out a few invitations to some monsters. Do you think Alfred (or his aunt) will have a good time? The book contains illustrations in sepia tones, which gives the book an older and maybe slightly creepy feel. (Ages 3-7)
4. "Frankencrayon" by Michael Hall. In this story, the crayons are trying to put on their own production of "Frankenstein" when a red scribble appears. Who is making it? When the crayons try and get rid of it, it only makes it worse. Will they have to cancel the show — and the book? This book shows the importance of problem-solving and working together (as well as being inclusive). The illustrations are fun and will have kids laughing out loud. (Ages 4-8)
5. "Ten Creepy Monsters" by Carey Armstrong-Ellis. This book follows some traditionally familiar monsters, including a ghost, a witch, a mummy, a water monster, a scarecrow and more, as they head out on a dark and creepy night. The book counts down from 10 as each one disappears (i.e. the ghost blows away) until there's only one left. The surprise ending will leave young trick-or-treaters happy. The fun rhymes and beautiful, fun illustrations make this a great Halloween go-to. (Ages 4 to 8)
6. "Monster Boogie" by Laurie Berkner. In this adorable picture book, a monster shows up in a child's room at night. But instead of being scary, the monster wants to dance! The little creature invites the child (and the readers) to dance. This fun book with simple rhymes will have your child up and boogying around the house. (Ages 4 to 8)
7. "Marilyn's Monster" by Michelle Knudsen. Having your own monsters is the latest thing, and each one is just right for its boys or girl. In this story, Marilyn wants her own monster, but nothing comes for her. What's wrong? Why is it taking so long? It's especially hard when Marilyn's friends all have a monster. Should she wait? Or are there other ways things could happen for her? A cute story about believing in yourself and fighting for your dreams, paired nicely with cute and colorful illustrations. (Ages 4 to 8)
8. "Quit Calling Me a Monster!" by Jory John. This purple monster doesn't like to be called a monster. In fact, it hurts his feelings. Sure, he has horns and yellows eyes, but he'd rather people call him by his real name, Floyd Peterson. This fun read-aloud book will have kids giggling at Floyd's comical and sometimes creepy expressions. (Ages 3 to 7)
9. "Even Monsters Need Haircuts" by Matthew McElligott. Even monsters have to look good, right? In this fun book, a young boy sneaks out of his house and heads to his dad's barber shop once a month to spend the night cutting monsters hair. The drawings of each monster, including the wolfman, Frankenstein and Medusa, are detailed and fun. Kids will laugh over the boy's equipment, including rotting tonic, horn polish, stink wax and shamp-ewww. (Ages 4 to 8)
10. "Monsters 101" by Cale Atkinson. In this fun picture book, kids will learn eerie and ridiculous monster facts from professors Batula Fang, Blobbins and Howlsworth (and their trusty zombie lab assistant). Things like how monsters enjoy game nights, don't like vacuum cleaners but love clam pudding and pickled ant ice cream. It's silly and funny, and kids will enjoy (and probably tell everyone they know about) the silly facts they learn. (Ages 4 to 8)