10 monster tales to read to kids this Halloween season

4. "Frankencrayon" by Michael Hall. In this story, the crayons are trying to put on their own production of "Frankenstein" when a red scribble appears. Who is making it? When the crayons try and get rid of it, it only makes it worse. Will they have to cancel the show — and the book? This book shows the importance of problem-solving and working together (as well as being inclusive). The illustrations are fun and will have kids laughing out loud. (Ages 4-8)

5. "Ten Creepy Monsters" by Carey Armstrong-Ellis. This book follows some traditionally familiar monsters, including a ghost, a witch, a mummy, a water monster, a scarecrow and more, as they head out on a dark and creepy night. The book counts down from 10 as each one disappears (i.e. the ghost blows away) until there's only one left. The surprise ending will leave young trick-or-treaters happy. The fun rhymes and beautiful, fun illustrations make this a great Halloween go-to. (Ages 4 to 8)

6. "Monster Boogie" by Laurie Berkner. In this adorable picture book, a monster shows up in a child's room at night. But instead of being scary, the monster wants to dance! The little creature invites the child (and the readers) to dance. This fun book with simple rhymes will have your child up and boogying around the house. (Ages 4 to 8)