10 movies to watch before Christmas Day

This is another Netflix gem and tells the story of Jesper, the spoiled son of the Royal Postmaster General, who gets sent to be the postman of the run-down faraway town Smeerensburg to shape up. There he meets Klaus, a reclusive but kind woodsman, and they team up to bring gifts to the children of the strife-filled town. The artwork is unique, and the story is funny and brilliantly heartwarming at the same time.

Home Alone

Kevin McCallister accidentally gets left home after his family rushes out of the house to leave for Paris. Kevin, who enjoys being home alone at first, discovers two burglars are planning to invade the home. So he sets up traps around the house that result in some hilarious run-ins with the two burglars, Harry and Marv. I loved this movie as a kid and laughed the entire time. Today, my kids react in the same way, giggling through the film's final act as the Wet Bandits endure trap after pain-filled trap. This movie is requested often this time of year in my house.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas