10 movies to watch before Christmas Day

It's Christmas Eve. Finally.
Here in my house, we are so excited for Christmas. We decorated for Christmas the day after Thanksgiving, and our Elf on the Shelf, Link, showed up the weekend before Thanksgiving. (A rookie mistake, I know.)
Normally on Christmas Eve, we'd head to see my kids' grandparents. We eat a delicious meal, enjoy fun conversations with family and then open presents and spend time enjoying a few drinks while the kids play.
But this year, none of that is happening. It's sad, so we came up with fun things to do to keep our minds and hearts from missing our family too much.
So we're making and decorating Christmas cookies, wrapping some presents, going on a leisurely winter walk and then capping it all off by watching a Christmas movie before bed.
If you're planning on watching any Christmas movies today, here's a list of some my family's favorite (and obviously family-friendly) options.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Rizzo and the rest of the gang get together for a re-telling of Charles Dickens' classic story. It's fun and surprisingly funny (my kids never stop laughing at Gonzo and Rizzo). Plus, the original songs are now Christmas classics in my house.
A Christmas Story
This movie tells the story of 9-year-old Ralphie, who just wants one thing for Christmas: a Red Ryder BB gun. The movie is a hilarious depiction of an average Midwestern Christmas.
White Christmas
I love this movie, and surprisingly, my kids enjoy it, too. Released in 1954, the movie features Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Two veterans-turned-stars meet up with a pair of talented sisters to put on a big Christmas-themed show to help our their commanding officer during the war, who runs a failing bed and breakfast. The movie is beautiful and timeless with its dancing and classic Christmas music.
The Christmas Chronicles
This 2018 Netflix movie is great for both kids and adults. Santa is played by Kurt Russell, and honestly, I can't think of a better person to play Santa. Brother and sister Teddy and Kate accidentally cause Santa to crash his sleigh and must help him find his reindeer, repair the sleigh and save Christmas. The movie has a lot of funny and heartwarming moments (I legit cried at one point), and the musical Santa scene about blew my socks off. Don't forget to check out the sequel, which was released this year.
Klaus
This is another Netflix gem and tells the story of Jesper, the spoiled son of the Royal Postmaster General, who gets sent to be the postman of the run-down faraway town Smeerensburg to shape up. There he meets Klaus, a reclusive but kind woodsman, and they team up to bring gifts to the children of the strife-filled town. The artwork is unique, and the story is funny and brilliantly heartwarming at the same time.
Home Alone
Kevin McCallister accidentally gets left home after his family rushes out of the house to leave for Paris. Kevin, who enjoys being home alone at first, discovers two burglars are planning to invade the home. So he sets up traps around the house that result in some hilarious run-ins with the two burglars, Harry and Marv. I loved this movie as a kid and laughed the entire time. Today, my kids react in the same way, giggling through the film's final act as the Wet Bandits endure trap after pain-filled trap. This movie is requested often this time of year in my house.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Released in 1966 as a TV movie, this film tells the story of the Grinch, who hates Christmas and decides to steal it from the Whos of Whoville. The movie is only 26 minutes long, so it's a perfect length for kiddos. And who doesn't love the song, "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch?" (Fun fact: It was performed by Thurl Ravenscroft who was born in Norfolk, Nebraska.)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
I'm including this because it really is a classic. When I was a kid, we watched it every year despite the fact that I'd go hide under a blanket every time the Abominable Snowman appeared. This is the classic story of Rudolph and how he's not accepted by the other reindeer because of his nose. Despite all that, he ends up being the one to save Christmas when it's too foggy for Santa to drive his sleigh full of toys.
Elf
As a boy, Buddy was taken to the North Pole, where he was raised by elves. Now grown up, decides to go back to New York City to try and find his real dad. Along the way, Buddy (Will Ferrell) spreads his brand of goofy, naive holiday cheer throughout a cynical New York City.
A Charlie Brown Christmas
This classic Christmas movie follows Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they try and find the true meaning of Christmas. I just love Charlie Brown's dingy but adorable Christmas tree. Plus, the music is the best.