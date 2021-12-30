10 parenting goals to strive for in 2022

New Year’s Resolutions are a popular tradition that most people ponder as the year ends and a new one begins. It's an excellent time to set personal goals for your physical health, as well as professional expectations.

What about having your New Year’s Resolution this year focus on how to be a better parent? Parenting can be challenging, but it can also be very rewarding. The time we spend with our children each day is shaping their tomorrows. Here are some excellent ways to focus on setting parenting goals for your New Year.

1. Focus on doing one positive, fun activity with your children each week. Give the children goals for the week to earn this fun family activity.

2. When you say “No,” stick with it. Do not give in even if your child continues to ask. Being consistent with this will help your child know that you really mean, “No.”

3. Praise your child when they do something well and especially when you see them improving in an area they have struggled with in the past.

4. Teach your children a new social skill each week. Then practice that social skill at least three times a day.