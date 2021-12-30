10 parenting goals to strive for in 2022

New Year’s Resolutions are a popular tradition that most people ponder as the year ends and a new one begins. It's an excellent time to set personal goals for your physical health, as well as professional expectations.
What about having your New Year’s Resolution this year focus on how to be a better parent? Parenting can be challenging, but it can also be very rewarding. The time we spend with our children each day is shaping their tomorrows. Here are some excellent ways to focus on setting parenting goals for your New Year.
1. Focus on doing one positive, fun activity with your children each week. Give the children goals for the week to earn this fun family activity.
2. When you say “No,” stick with it. Do not give in even if your child continues to ask. Being consistent with this will help your child know that you really mean, “No.”
3. Praise your child when they do something well and especially when you see them improving in an area they have struggled with in the past.
4. Teach your children a new social skill each week. Then practice that social skill at least three times a day.
5. Create a "stay calm" plan for yourself and use it when you feel yourself getting upset or frustrated with your children.
6. Help your children create their own personal stay calm plan and practice this with them. When your children get upset, remind them to use their stay calm plan.
7. Create a list of chores for your children to complete each week and help them identify rewards they would like to earn with these chores.
8. Take time to read with your children at least 15 minutes a day. This helps strengthen your bond with your child and encourages your child to have a love for reading.
9. Eat at least three meals a week together at the table without a screen.
10. Laugh daily with your children.
These are just some ideas to help you get started on making some great parenting goals for 2022. Remember that you only have this time with your children for a short while and each day counts in their development and growth. The best time to set some goals with your children is now!
***
Pamela Mock, a family consultant at Boys Town, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. Read more from Boys Town here.