10 places where the whole family can hike, connect with nature this fall

Related to this story
Most Popular
Many predicted some kind of "COVID slide" mimicking the annual "summer slide" seen when students are out of the classroom, but the new results show how bad it is.
- Updated
"It appears the tradition of long-winded exits is being carried on by me, and the tangent tradition of being deeply annoyed with this has been taken up by my children."
- Updated
Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place Aug. 26-29.
- Updated
Millard teacher Josh Monroe posts videos about being a teacher and how he interacts with students to his more than 810,000 followers. In total, his videos have received more than 20 million likes.
While superfoods do not establish a well-balanced diet, they do provide a variety of health benefits for you and your family. Below is a list of super foods and their benefits.
"Back in May, I was looking forward to a 'normal' school year — one I can actively be a part of; where my kids don’t have to wear masks. Then the Delta variant stepped in."
Most imaginary friendships in childhood are considered normal. But a few red flags can help identify when it may be time to talk to a pediatrician.
Mental health experts encourage everyone to be mindful if a child starts showing any of these warning signs.
A "yes day" is exactly what it sounds like. It's a day that allows a kid or kids to call the shots, and the parents (theoretically) say yes to any request that's made.
Whether they’re in a classroom or online, students should be encouraged to move around. An expert on learning with technology explains why.