10 things to consider before getting a family pet

Your second-grader has been begging for a puppy for weeks. But how do you know your child is ready? How do you know you’re ready?
Most dogs and cats have a life expectancy of 10 years or more, so it’s important to think carefully before taking on the responsibility of a new member of the family, said Tammy Conroy, director of humane education for the Nebraska Humane Society.
1. Start small. A fish is a good starter pet, she says. Its tank can sit anywhere in the house, and there isn’t a lot of enrichment involved. So, no long walks in the cold or rain. It’s a good way for your child to learn how to clean out the tank and to be responsible for feeding Dory every day. If you are thinking of a guinea pig or a hamster, make sure that you feel comfortable cleaning out the cage. And remember, even they can live for years.
2. One baby at a time. There’s no hard and fast rule about when your child is ready for a pet. But a baby and a puppy or kitty are probably going to be too much for mom or dad. A toddler isn’t going to understand why the dog doesn’t like fingers in its face. But if your child is of school age and understands boundaries, then it could be time to start thinking about a bigger pet.
3. Talk first, then visit. Don’t go pet shopping without talking first as a family. Make sure everyone is on board; you don't want to risk the stress of re-adoption if a pet doesn't work out. Discuss what each family member might be worried about and who is going to be responsible for each chore. If your children are a little hesitant about getting a pet, enroll them in a camp at the Humane Society where they’ll get a chance to interact with all kinds of animals. They’ll feel much more comfortable when a pet joins your household.
4. Personality plus. Golden retrievers are often mentioned as a popular choice for a family dog. But Conroy discourages picking a pet by its breed. Look more at personality. “I have two Pomeranian mixes, and they are completely different," she said. If you have young children, you want a cat that is patient and can handle a hug or two. With active older kids, aim for a dog that likes a lot of exercise and is willing to play. On the other hand, if your child is responsible for walking the dog, you don’t want one that tugs him into the street.
5. It’s not a job, it's a joy. Even if your child promises to take care of the new pet, as parents you are responsible for its well-being. But there’s no reason the kids can’t help. “A daily small task is easier for a child to remember and accomplish,’’ Conroy said. “That routine for a child as well as a pet is huge.’’ Make it a privilege instead of a chore to help with the pet’s care. That makes it more fun, Conroy explained.
6. No dinner for Rover. If your child is forgetting to take care of his or her new buddy, it’s time for a chat, Conroy said. Ask your child to imagine how the animal might feel about not having any food. Remind your child that pets can get bored just like people; that's why a good walk or playtime is important. Your goal is to build empathy between the two.
7. Back to school. If there are issues between a child and a pet, don’t always blame the animal. “Was the child poking its face or grabbing it when they were trying to eat?’’ Conroy asked. A family discussion about how to interact with a pet and how to show it respect is a good first step. A training class might benefit both child and pet, too. While there are some age requirements on classes, a youngster can always tag along.
8. Lifelong buddy. An animal will provide love and companionship for your child for years. But remember when Johnny goes off to college, someone will still need to care for it. "This is going to be a pet for life,'' Conroy said.
9. Support animal. Pets show us empathy, responsibility, love and compassion, Conroy said. Pets sense our emotions, and they show us compassion right back. "Many times, a dog will snuggle up to a child who is having a tough day or even to an adult who seems stressed,'' Conroy said. "My favorite part of my day is the love I receive from my pets.''
10. Help is at hand. Don’t forget the Humane Society is just a phone call away, Conroy said. If you need help, call the behavior helpline at 402-905-3421 or contact via email at bhelp@nehumanesociety.org.
