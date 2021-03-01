10 things to consider before getting a family pet

4. Personality plus. Golden retrievers are often mentioned as a popular choice for a family dog. But Conroy discourages picking a pet by its breed. Look more at personality. “I have two Pomeranian mixes, and they are completely different," she said. If you have young children, you want a cat that is patient and can handle a hug or two. With active older kids, aim for a dog that likes a lot of exercise and is willing to play. On the other hand, if your child is responsible for walking the dog, you don’t want one that tugs him into the street.

5. It’s not a job, it's a joy. Even if your child promises to take care of the new pet, as parents you are responsible for its well-being. But there’s no reason the kids can’t help. “A daily small task is easier for a child to remember and accomplish,’’ Conroy said. “That routine for a child as well as a pet is huge.’’ Make it a privilege instead of a chore to help with the pet’s care. That makes it more fun, Conroy explained.

6. No dinner for Rover. If your child is forgetting to take care of his or her new buddy, it’s time for a chat, Conroy said. Ask your child to imagine how the animal might feel about not having any food. Remind your child that pets can get bored just like people; that's why a good walk or playtime is important. Your goal is to build empathy between the two.