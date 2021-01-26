11 books to help kids enjoy and learn all about polar bears, snowy owls and penguins

Read more about this month's featured cold-weather animals — polar bears, snowy owls and penguins — with these books:
Polar bears:
1. "Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear?" by Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle. What will you hear when you read this book to a preschool child? Lots of noise! Children will chant the rhythmic words. They’ll make the sounds the animals make. And they’ll pretend to be the zoo animals featured in the book — look at the last page! The illustrations are unique and eye-catching, the colors are bright and the story is sure to hold your youngster’s attention.
2. "Little Polar Bear" by Hans de Beer. It’s a big day for the little polar bear Lars. His father takes him hunting for the very first time, and that night he is so tired from all his lessons that he falls fast asleep. He sleeps so soundly that he doesn’t hear the ice crack, doesn’t feel himself slowly drift away from his father and the North Pole — he doesn’t realize that his adventures have just begun.
3. "Polar Bears Past Bedtime" by Mary Pope Osborne. In the 12th book of the series, the Magic Tree House transports Jack and Annie to the freezing Arctic. There, they must solve the final riddle to become master librarians. But it’s not going to be easy — especially when they have cracking ice, a seal hunter and a prodigious polar bear to deal with. Will they be able to solve the riddle before they get iced themselves?
Snowy owls:
1. The Harry Potter Book (and movie series) by J.K. Rowling. Everyone who attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry can bring a pet to school, including cats, toads, rats and owls. In “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Hagrid, who is the gamekeeper and Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts, takes Harry on his first trip to Diagon Alley to buy books and supplies for his first year at the school. There, Hagrid buys Harry a snowy owl that Harry names Hedwig (an important and beloved character throughout the series). She hangs with Harry but also helps deliver his mail and brings him letters, the Daily Prophet (newspaper), treats and other goodies via mail.
2. "Owl Babies" by Martin Waddell. Three baby owls wake one night to find their mother gone. They wonder where she is and when she will be back, and get scared when things move around them in the dark. The tale helps kids who miss their mom to realize she will always come back.
3. "A Snowy Owl Story" by Melissa Kim. Based on a true story, “A Snowy Owl Story” tells the tale of a snowy owl who is forced to move to new (and unfamiliar) territory in the United States to find food and shelter. Kids will enjoy the beautiful illustrations and also learn about migration, adaptation and how humans can respectfully interact with nature.
Penguins:
1. "Flip and Flop" by Dawn Apperley. Flip is the big penguin brother, and Flop is the little one. Flop loves playing with Flip and doing whatever his brother does. When Flip gets bored with their game of Boomba — jumping into snow drifts — and wants to play with someone else, there’s not much Flop can do about it. Sad and bored, he mopes around until baby polar bear Hip comes along, convincing Flop that having a new friend can be a lot of fun, too.
2. "Be Brave, Little Penguin" by Giles Andreae. Little Penguin Pip-Pip would love to join in with all his friends swimming in the sea, but there’s just one problem . . . he’s scared of water. Can Pip-Pip overcome his fears and finally take the plunge? This irresistible story shows that sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement — and a whole lot of heart — to finally make that leap and be BRAVE! This feel-good rhyming story portrays a positive message of confidence and self-esteem.
3. "Tacky the Penguin" by Helen Lester. Tacky’s the odd bird out among all his friends. He likes to do splashy cannonballs and greet his friends with a loud, “What’s happening?” His fellow penguins find his odd behavior somewhat bothersome. But when fearsome poachers come to the iceberg hunting for penguins, Tacky’s odd ways may be just the thing that saves the day. “Tacky the Penguin” is a delightful tale about being true to yourself — even when it means being a little different from everybody else. A quality book with a positive message.
4. "The Second Sky" by Patrick Guest. An inspiring story about finding your true element. Ever since he hatched, Gilbert has wanted to fly. But with his big, clumsy feet and small, fluffy wings, learning to fly is a bigger challenge than Gilbert anticipated. His fellow penguins tell him to give up, but Gilbert is sure that if he keeps trying, he’ll be able to soar … Young readers will fall in love with this sweet, motivating story about overcoming obstacles and discovering your hidden talents.
5. "Polar Opposites" by Erik Brooks. Alex, a polar bear, and Zina, a penguin, not only live on opposite sides of the world, but they are opposites in every sense of the world. One is messy. One is neat. One likes to get up early. One gets up late. Even the way they travel is different. However, despite their polar opposites, Alex and Zina are best friends and in the end they can “ALWAYS meet in the middle!” A sweet story about embracing differences that talks about opposites, oceans, arctic animals and friendship.