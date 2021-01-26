11 books to help kids enjoy and learn all about polar bears, snowy owls and penguins

1. "Flip and Flop" by Dawn Apperley. Flip is the big penguin brother, and Flop is the little one. Flop loves playing with Flip and doing whatever his brother does. When Flip gets bored with their game of Boomba — jumping into snow drifts — and wants to play with someone else, there’s not much Flop can do about it. Sad and bored, he mopes around until baby polar bear Hip comes along, convincing Flop that having a new friend can be a lot of fun, too.

2. "Be Brave, Little Penguin" by Giles Andreae. Little Penguin Pip-Pip would love to join in with all his friends swimming in the sea, but there’s just one problem . . . he’s scared of water. Can Pip-Pip overcome his fears and finally take the plunge? This irresistible story shows that sometimes all it takes is a little encouragement — and a whole lot of heart — to finally make that leap and be BRAVE! This feel-good rhyming story portrays a positive message of confidence and self-esteem.