11 family friendly, fun things to do around Omaha this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place April 8-11.
1. Learn about fantastic beings. The exhibit, "Fantastical Folklore" is open at Lauritzen Gardens through May 9. Set in the garden's plant kingdom, the exhibit brings to life legends and lore from around the world and celebrates the links between the natural and mythical worlds. Meet a plethora of extraordinary creatures, such as dragons, mermaids, fairies and trolls, and learn about the tales behind them. The indoor exhibit is included with paid admission and is free to members. Timed tickets are required to enter. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. More.
2. Check out SpringFest at Lowe's. Every Thursday in April, Lowe’s is giving away free Garden-to-Go kits for families. Reserve your kit on the website one week in advance, while supplies last. The next kit to register for is a mystery garden pinata kit. Registration begins April 8th for the kit, which will be available for curbside pick-up on April 15th. In addition to the kits, Lowe's is offering deals, product demonstrations and a campaign called "Hometrip," which offers advice on how to turn homes into "destinations." More.
3. Have fun with the Nebraska Science Festival. The Nebraska Science Festival is celebration designed to make science fun for both kids and adults. The festival runs through April 30. Check out fun, free events such as the Walk to the Moon Challenge, the NE SciFest Art Contest, a NE SciFest Social Media Trivia game, the NE SciFest Scavenger Hunt and more. See a list of events at nescifest.com.
4. Go swimming. The Omaha Parks and Recreation Department will host an ’80s-themed family swim at Mockingbird Hills Community Center, 10242 Mockingbird Drive, April 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. Cost is $1 per person. Come swim while you listen to the best hits of the ’80s. More.
5. Check out a DIY kids workshop. Reservations for a fun DIY Mother's Day gift opens Saturday. The DIY take-home kit is wooden basket planter. Kids can build it with a parent's help and then add a flower and soil and have the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Reserved kits can be picked up in-store at the customer service desk on May 8 or May 9. Kits not picked up by 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, may be given to a non-registered customer. More.
6. Learn about guitar. Come to the Durham Museum to visit their exhibit, "Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World." The exhibit explores the art, science, sound, history and pop culture behind the world's most popular instrument. Visitors will see a collection of more than 70 instruments, performance videos, models and more. Kids will also enjoy the STEAM-based elements of the exhibit, which introduces visitors to concepts of electromagnetism, sound waves, frequency, decibel levels, mathematical scales, engineering, design and more. The exhibit will be on display through April 25. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $11 for adults: $8 for seniors ages 62 and older, $7 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for kids 2 and younger and members. More.
7. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
8. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
9. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
10. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
11. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.