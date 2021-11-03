11 healthy snack ideas for picky toddlers

Children 8 months to 1 year of age will be able to eat small portions of only some of the snacks listed above. It is recommended that cow’s milk and citrus fruits are not offered until after 1 year of age, and nuts not until the age of 2.

Always supervise your child while the eat to prevent complications from choking. If you have any questions about what your child should be eating or avoiding, consult your pediatrician.

HEALTHY HABITS FOR ANY AGE

To ensure that your child will eat table foods, make snack foods a treat and, instead, try to incorporate small amounts of table food in snack-sized portions when your child is hungry.

As you teach the value of healthy eating, let your children know that snack food is not bad and that sweets can fit into a healthy diet — sometimes. It is fine to treat your family to ice cream or candy from time to time. This will show children that these foods are acceptable in moderation.

***

