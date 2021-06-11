12 fun (and mostly free) activities to carry your family through the summer

11. Experience an honest- to-goodness drive-in theater: Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, has an 18-foot screen, new this season. Movies start at dusk with the gates opening two hours prior. Times will be posted on each individual film. To see a list of dates and movies, check out falconwoodpark.com/drive-in. Also try: Riverwest Park, 233rd Street and West Maple Road; and Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley.

12. Bowl for free: The Kids Bowl Free program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure and fun way for kids to spend time during the summer. Depending on age, children are eligible to register for two free games each day of the program. Just select your favorite participating bowling center on the website and fill out the registration form. Each week, simply log into your account and print off your free bowling coupons. Shoe rental charges may apply, though some bowling centers offer a summer shoe rental pass. Participating local bowling centers include The Mark, 20902 Cumberland Drive; Maplewood Lanes, 3030 N. 101st St.; Mockingbird Lanes, 4870 S. 96th St.; West Lanes, 151 N. 72nd St.; and Papio Bowl, 204 E. Lincoln St. in Papillion. kidsbowlfree.com