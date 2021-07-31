12 memberships every Nebraska family should have

Keeping kids entertained can be expensive – at home and on the road. Annual memberships are one way to experience local attractions multiple times, both saving money and avoiding the dreaded “we must stay here all day to get our money’s worth” mentality.

Here we list 12 value-filled family memberships. Unless otherwise noted, all prices are for a 12-month membership for two adults and all children living in the same household.

1. Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure: See the birthplace of Arbor Day and experience trails, sensory activities, flora and fauna.

Don’t miss: Climbing the 50-foot tree house for views above the tree canopy.

Where: 2611 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, Nebraska

Cost: $129

2. Do Space: Use world-class technology, software and printers to learn, explore and create.

Don’t miss: The tech activity kits, teaching everything from robotics to programming, and youth programming such as “Littles Lab,”“Junior Makers” and “Teen Hackers.”