12 New Year’s resolutions every mom can get on board with this year

4. Plan a trip. Near or far, short or long, car or plane — it doesn’t matter. Just get away. Planning a vacation increases happiness. A break from the routine will improve your mood.

5. Nix the negativity. Cutting back on complaining is a priority for me in 2019. My husband and I can too frequently get stuck in the negative of each day. While our partners are a source of solace and comfort, make sure the majority of your conversations aren’t dominated with complaining.

6. Say “no." I am a victim of taking on more than I can handle — and the burnout is real. Prioritize yourself, your family and cut back on the excess and unnecessary. Self-care is not selfish.

7. Do things the night before. I am a garbage human in the morning; I know this. I am cranky, I am tired, I lack any sort of motivation and I hate having to solve any problems before 8 a.m. How to combat this? Carve out 30 minutes the night before and make it a team effort to get ready for the next day. Pick out clothes and lay them out, pack lunches, sign permission forms — anything that will help make the morning run more smoothly and cause you less stress and anxiety.