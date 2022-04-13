12 superfoods you and your family should be eating

Have you heard about superfoods? They're foods that have a high nutrient, vitamin and mineral content.

While the vitamins and minerals from superfoods are often used to build supplements, many experts believe the best approach to nourishing your body is to consume the actual food in which the nutrient is found. Not taking a pill.

While superfoods do not establish a well-balanced diet, they do provide a variety of health benefits for you and your family. Below is a list of super foods and their benefits.

1. Blueberries. This fruit is full of antioxidants, potassium, vitamin C and high in fiber. Not only may blueberries reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer, but they are also naturally sweet.

2. Fish. Fish, particularly cold-water fish like salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to lower the risk of heart disease and may help protect against memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease.

3. Dark leafy greens. These are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, phytochemicals and fiber.

4. Nuts and seeds. These are great sources of plant protein and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They contain monounsaturated fats, which may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Nuts are calorically dense, so a small handful is a perfect amount.

5. Soy. A diet of soy fiber — from tofu, soymilk or edamame and not soy sauce — protein from oats, barley, and almonds have been shown to lower cholesterol as much as statins, the most widely prescribed cholesterol medicine, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

6. Fiber. Diets high in fiber help maintain healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

7. Whole Grains. Whole grains are a good source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. They contain B vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and have been shown to lower cholesterol and protect against diabetes and heart disease.

8. Eggs. Whole eggs contain many nutrients including vitamin A, vitamin B, iron, choline and phosphorus. Eggs are known to help protect vision and eye health as well as potentially increase “good” HDL cholesterol.

10. Tea. Both green and black teas have antioxidants which are known to reduce heart disease and cancer risks. Green tea contains the very powerful antioxidant called EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate).

11. Calcium. You know that calcium builds strong bones in children and can be found in dairy products, but did you know that diets with adequate calcium intake may help with weight loss? With today’s childhood obesity epidemic, that’s a great advantage.

12. Dark chocolate. Finally, a treat approved by your pediatrician! One ounce of dark chocolate (60 percent or higher cocoa content) daily can lower blood pressure and reduce risk of heart disease.

Did you notice that all of the above foods are real or “unprocessed?” That’s right! You can’t find a super food in a bag of fortified “Doritos!”

Just remember: Superfoods are not a recipe for a complete diet for your children. Rather, they should be incorporated into a “super diet” including fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, dairy and protein-rich sources such as lean meats, eggs, beans and nuts.

***

