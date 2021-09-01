12 superfoods you and your family should be eating

Have you heard about superfoods? They're foods that have a high nutrient, vitamin and mineral content.

While the vitamins and minerals from superfoods are often used to build supplements, many experts believe the best approach to nourishing your body is to consume the actual food in which the nutrient is found. Not taking a pill.

While superfoods do not establish a well-balanced diet, they do provide a variety of health benefits for you and your family. Below is a list of super foods and their benefits.

1. Blueberries. This fruit is full of antioxidants, potassium, vitamin C and high in fiber. Not only may blueberries reduce your risk of heart disease and cancer, but they are also naturally sweet.

2. Fish. Fish, particularly cold-water fish like salmon, mackerel, herring and sardines, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to lower the risk of heart disease and may help protect against memory loss and Alzheimer’s disease.

3. Dark leafy greens. These are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, phytochemicals and fiber.