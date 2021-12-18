12 teachers share the most memorable gifts they've received from students

Finding a suitable gift for your child’s teacher is probably on your holiday to-do list. To help you out, we asked teachers what they like best.
Below are their answers.
1. Gift cards. Gift cards for books, dinner out, supplies or coffee were a big favorite. “A teacher’s currency is always Starbucks. I have also had students bring me Red Bull,’’ says Cassandra DeStefano, an English teacher at Bryan High School.
2. Sweets. Sweet things like candy and desserts (especially chocolate!). “Brownies or cheesecake or pie,’’ said Gross High School teacher Jacki Harris.
3. Handmade items. But just as lovely for teachers is a kind note or a handmade gift. “Something that shows true thought and expresses appreciation or words of encouragement,’’ says Kyle Sittler, a fourth-grade teacher at Manchester Elementary.
4. Out-of-the-box gifts. Unusual and touching gifts steal teachers’ hearts as well. Check out these comments:
• “An Usborne First Math book for my baby when I was expecting. I am a math teacher so it was super thoughtful.” − Gross teacher Danielle Lyons
• “A group of physics students gave me a framed photo of us all from winter formal. The frame is decorated with physics equations.’’ − Skutt teacher Abbey Brockhouse
• “I once received a gift from a student who couldn’t keep it a secret and blurted out before I could open it, “IT’S A ROCK!” It really was a rock, but it was painted by a family member to say “Teachers rock”. Every time I look at it I giggle remembering how I received it. That rock is better than any other mug or ornament!’’ − Rebecca Haynes, Gilder Elementary kindergarten teacher
• “An intricate piece of Vietnamese paper artwork from an exchange student from Vietnam and a Christmas ornament from Mexico from my Spanish student.’’ − Gross teacher Pam Maxwell
• “I once had a student give me an antique grammar book that he found at his grandmother’s house. I love old books.’’ − Skutt teacher Sandra Drummond
• “One Christmas my human anatomy/physiology class gave me a Squatty Potty that they all autographed.’’ − Mercy biology teacher Heather Newville
• “I always love receiving handmade Christmas ornaments from my students. I keep a classroom Christmas tree, and these are a yearly reminder of my past kiddos.’’ − Skutt teacher Molly Conway
• “My craziest best gift from a student came from a young lady whose mother was a stylist. It was a gift card to her mother’s salon that read, “Treat yourself Ms. Lane. Your roots are showing.” I had a really good laugh and was very grateful!’’ − Jacqelle Lane, Davis Middle School English language arts teacher
• “Years and years ago I had my fifth-grade students bring in family recipes. We then made a cookbook for their parents. Years later a former student from that class found their original and sent me a copy of the recipe he had submitted back in December 1978. We still use that recipe for homemade meatballs!” − Skutt guidance counselor Suzie Klosterman
• “As a high school teacher, it is always a big surprise when a student chooses to give a gift during the holiday season because it is usually a rare endeavor. One year, a former student surprised me with a festive mug filled with ingredients to make hot cocoa as a thank you for helping her on an assignment. This was something I will cherish because it reminds me that our jobs come with many intangible rewards. It was a symbol for the relationships I am able to build with students.’’ − Cassandra DeStefano, Bryan High School English teacher
