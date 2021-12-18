12 teachers share the most memorable gifts they've received from students

• “My craziest best gift from a student came from a young lady whose mother was a stylist. It was a gift card to her mother’s salon that read, “Treat yourself Ms. Lane. Your roots are showing.” I had a really good laugh and was very grateful!’’ − Jacqelle Lane, Davis Middle School English language arts teacher

• “Years and years ago I had my fifth-grade students bring in family recipes. We then made a cookbook for their parents. Years later a former student from that class found their original and sent me a copy of the recipe he had submitted back in December 1978. We still use that recipe for homemade meatballs!” − Skutt guidance counselor Suzie Klosterman

• “As a high school teacher, it is always a big surprise when a student chooses to give a gift during the holiday season because it is usually a rare endeavor. One year, a former student surprised me with a festive mug filled with ingredients to make hot cocoa as a thank you for helping her on an assignment. This was something I will cherish because it reminds me that our jobs come with many intangible rewards. It was a symbol for the relationships I am able to build with students.’’ − Cassandra DeStefano, Bryan High School English teacher

