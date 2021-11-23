13 reasons why Thanksgiving is the best holiday ever

4. Everything is closed. I love the fact that everything is closed on Thanksgiving. It makes it all the more special.

5. Family. The whole day is dedicated to family. There is nowhere to be — no work, no school, no extracurricular activities, no grocery shopping and no obligations of any kind. It's just quality time together over a meal. Making family recipes is way more fun when you're cooking with your actual family members.

6. Pie. So much pie. All kinds of pie.

7. Board games. At the end of the night, the adults gather around the table for rounds of ruthless game play and second helpings of pie.

8. It’s OK to be a little gluttonous. Today is the one day when it’s OK to be a little gluttonous. You can eat as much as you want (no judgement). It's generally acceptable to drink all day. There’s no counting calories, no talking about exercise and naps are allowed.

9. Sweatpants. Bring on the Thanksgiving pants! Sweat pants, stretchy pants, yoga pants and, heck, even maternity pants. So long as it has elastic, it’s fair game. Thanksgiving is one of those holidays where you can get away with anything.