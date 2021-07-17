13 things I wish I would have known about my husband before getting married

My husband and I celebrated our 10th wedding anniversary last week. Ten years — that’s a long time. A whole decade of marital bliss.
We love each other very much, but no one tells you at 24 the things that are actually going to matter — the day-to-day quirks, habits, preferences and behaviors of your betrothed. The things you failed to notice, or understand the significance of, and the impact they’ll eventually have on your marriage. But I’m here to help. I’m sharing the things that will absolutely, definitely matter — trust me.
1. Television preferences. I hope you have similar taste in television shows because that’s what you’ll spend the rest of your married life doing — scrolling through Netflix together.
2. Taste in music. I mean, c’mon. Seriously, who hates Radiohead?!
3. Dietary restrictions. Meal planning becomes really difficult when a California vegetarian marries a Midwestern meat-and-potatoes guy.
4. Energy conservation. I didn’t know how important light switches would become to my husband, and how apparently unimportant they are to me.
5. Sleep schedules. My husband is asleep before the intro credits roll on whichever Netflix show we spent 30 minutes arguing about watching and finally agreeing on. However, while I sometimes get frustrated that he falls asleep during "our" time, I’m absolute garbage at mornings so I appreciate that he’s not.
6. Sex. Someone will always want it more than the other person. Sometimes it’s you, sometimes it’s them.
7. Temperature control. He’s ALWAYS hot and I’m ALWAYS cold. We have a lot of blankets.
8. Who’s going to get back out of bed to turn off the lights.
9. Socks. And why they never seem to make it into the laundry baskets.
10. Family baggage. You never realize how much of an impact the way you were raised has on how you think and behave until you're living with someone whose upbringing has an impact on the way they think and behave.
11. Car charger. There will always be an argument about who’s phone is more dead.
12. Alarms. He sets six. It’s ungodly. No one needs more than two.
13. Friendship. Your spouse will definitely end up being your best friend. They’ll know all your secrets, be your emotional support during the hard stuff, celebrate your successes and spend the majority of their time with you — so make sure you really like each other.
I leave the lights on, the cupboards open, half-drunk water glasses on the table and my socks on the floor, and he still likes me. He falls asleep, gives terrible fashion advice, talks about politics ad nauseum and can't leave the house without showering, and I still like him.
We definitely didn’t know what marriage would be like when we said “I do.” We didn’t know each other's annoying quirks and bad habits, but we still like each other — even though he will always be wrong about Radiohead.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.