13 things I wish I would have known about my husband before getting married

6. Sex. Someone will always want it more than the other person. Sometimes it’s you, sometimes it’s them.

7. Temperature control. He’s ALWAYS hot and I’m ALWAYS cold. We have a lot of blankets.

8. Who’s going to get back out of bed to turn off the lights.

9. Socks. And why they never seem to make it into the laundry baskets.

10. Family baggage. You never realize how much of an impact the way you were raised has on how you think and behave until you're living with someone whose upbringing has an impact on the way they think and behave.

11. Car charger. There will always be an argument about who’s phone is more dead.

12. Alarms. He sets six. It’s ungodly. No one needs more than two.

13. Friendship. Your spouse will definitely end up being your best friend. They’ll know all your secrets, be your emotional support during the hard stuff, celebrate your successes and spend the majority of their time with you — so make sure you really like each other.