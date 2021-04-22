14 family friendly, fun things to do around Omaha this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place April 22-25.
1. Learn about fantastic beings. The exhibit, "Fantastical Folklore" is open at Lauritzen Gardens through May 9. Set in the garden's plant kingdom, the exhibit brings to life legends and lore from around the world and celebrates the links between the natural and mythical worlds. Meet a plethora of extraordinary creatures such as dragons, mermaids, fairies and trolls, and learn about the tales behind them. The indoor exhibit is included with paid admission and is free to members. Timed tickets are required to enter. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 3 to 12. More.
2. Check out SpringFest at Lowe's. Every Thursday in April, Lowe’s is giving away free Garden-to-Go kits for families. Reserve your kit on the website one week in advance, while supplies last. The next kit to register for is a butterfly house craft kit. Registration begins April 22 at 12 a.m. for the kit, which will be available for curbside pick-up on April 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to the kits, Lowe's is offering deals, product demonstrations and a campaign called "Hometrip," which offers advice on how to turn homes into "destinations." More.
3. Have fun with the Nebraska Science Festival. The Nebraska Science Festival is celebration designed to make science fun for both kids and adults. The festival runs through April 30. Check out fun, free events such as the Walk to the Moon Challenge, the NE SciFest Art Contest, a NE SciFest Social Media Trivia game, the NE SciFest Scavenger Hunt and more. See a list of events at nescifest.com.
4. Celebrate Healthy Kids Day. Head over to Brookside Church, 11607 M Circle, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Healthy Kids Day 2021, hosted by YMCA of Greater Omaha and the National Safety Council, Nebraska. The free, drive-thru-only event (no registration is required) aims to improve the health and well-being of kids and families. The first 700 kids will receive a goody bag, and free bike helmets will be given away while supplies last from Children's Hospital & Medical Center. Families can even register to win a free kids bike courtesy of OrthoNebraska. More.
5. Celebrate Earth Day at Omaha Children's Museum. Come to the Omaha Children's Museum Thursday to celebrate planet Earth. The fun takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can create their own nature art, make a garden in a glove and more. Activities are included with regular museum admission and are free for member families. Masks are required for ages 5 and older, and recommended for ages 2 to 5. The museum is located at 500 S. 20th St. More.
6. Help clean up Hummel Park. Bring the family to Hummel Park, 3033 Hummel Road, this Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to take part in VIP Earth Day Community Clean-Up. Families can help with mulching the hiking trails and playground, painting picnic tables, spreading gravel, litter pickup and more. Projects will be completed outdoors while safely social distancing. All ages welcome and all supplies will be provided. Adult and youth waivers are required to participate. More.
7. Enjoy breakfast together. The Benson Sons of the American Legion will host a Children & Youth Month breakfast Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Benson American Legion Post #112, 8904 Military Road. Kids of all ages are welcome to see, climb and explore vehicles from the American Legion Riders, Irvington Fire & Rescue, Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska National Guard. Cost is $8 for the all-you-can-eat breakfast. Kids 12 and younger eat free with a paid adult. More.
8. Attend a Virtual Party for the Planet. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will host a week-long virtual celebration for their annual Party for the Planet event through Friday. Families can tune in on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn how businesses are doing their part to save the planet, as well as what you can do at home. More.
9. Learn about guitar. Come to the Durham Museum to visit their exhibit, "Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World." The exhibit explores the art, science, sound, history and pop culture behind the world's most popular instrument. Visitors will see a collection of more than 70 instruments, performance videos, models and more. Kids will also enjoy the STEAM-based elements of the exhibit, which introduces visitors to concepts of electromagnetism, sound waves, frequency, decibel levels, mathematical scales, engineering, design and more. The exhibit will be on display through April 25. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $11 for adults: $8 for seniors ages 62 and older, $7 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for kids 2 and younger and members. More.
10. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
11. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
12. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
13. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Reservations are required at both locations.
14. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.