14 family friendly, fun things to do around Omaha this weekend

9. Learn about guitar. Come to the Durham Museum to visit their exhibit, "Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World." The exhibit explores the art, science, sound, history and pop culture behind the world's most popular instrument. Visitors will see a collection of more than 70 instruments, performance videos, models and more. Kids will also enjoy the STEAM-based elements of the exhibit, which introduces visitors to concepts of electromagnetism, sound waves, frequency, decibel levels, mathematical scales, engineering, design and more. The exhibit will be on display through April 25. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $11 for adults: $8 for seniors ages 62 and older, $7 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for kids 2 and younger and members. More.