15 family-friendly road trip destinations only hours from Omaha

Shorter weekend trips from Omaha

1. Des Moines, Iowa. Des Moines has so many things to do and see, so you should definitely add it to your list. The Science Center of Iowa is amazing for families. From May-October, visit their farmer’s market, which is one of the top farmer's markets in the U.S. The downtown and East Village areas are perfect for walking around and the restaurants are top notch in the area. Check out an Iowa Cub’s baseball game while you’re downtown as well. Adventureland is always a great choice all summer long, and if you’re visiting mid-August, be sure to stop at the famous Iowa State Fair for a giant turkey leg or fried Oreo, and to see the butter cow. Des Moines is also a very bike friendly city, so check out any of the trails and you won’t be disappointed. Head north of Des Moines a few minutes and ride the rest of the way through the famous High Trestle Trail Bridge, which is beautiful day or night. More.