2 gluten-free recipes the whole family will devour this holiday season

I discovered my gluten sensitivity and went gluten-free five years ago.

Even though my body felt amazing, I craved the comforts of cookies, muffins, croissants, macaroni and cheese and stuffing at Thanksgiving. That is, until I discovered gluten-free baking.

Though it comes with a learning curve, I can now eat some of my favorite recipes without the usual side effects.

MAKE BAKING EASY

The best way to acquire gluten-free baked goods is to bake them yourself. Most recipes call for multiple ingredients in place of traditional all-purpose flour. I recommend either making your own blend (like the Minimalist Baker’s blend of 1½ cups brown rice flour, potato starch, ¼ cup white rice flour and ¼ cup tapioca flour) to have on hand, or buying Bob’s Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour. You’re then (mostly!) able to follow your favorite baking recipe by substituting the all-purpose wheat flour with your gluten-free blend.

GLUTEN, GLUTEN EVERYWHERE