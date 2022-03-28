2-year-old's joy over 'Blippi' makes it easier for family to endure annoying kids show

“Have you heard of this guy Blippi?” my sister asked, her eyes fixed on a playground full of kids as our children were slowly absorbed into the teeming mass. “He has a TV show, and Sam loves it.”

I listened to her with detached amusement as she detailed my nephew’s new obsession. No, I had never heard of "Blippi."

As she explained the show’s concept — an adult man in gray skinny jeans, orange suspenders with a matching bowtie, and a blue and orange hat who chuckles and dances his way through various toddler-friendly field trips — I started to think that I’d dodged a blue and orange bullet.

“Blippi” came along after our third child, Phoebe, had already graduated to more sophisticated fare, like “Muppet Babies” and “Lost.” Our youngest, George, seemed to be years away from caring about television. After all, there was toilet paper to eat and doors to repeatedly open and close.

The entire premise of “Blippi” sounded mildly weird, but I could recall my own children’s toddler fascinations, so we decided to indulge Sam whenever possible. We listened excitedly when he told us about the show. We even bought him a Blippi outfit — a tiny t-shirt with printed suspenders and a matching jaunty cap.

We could laugh about it and then go home to our Blippi-free house and live our Blippi-free lives.

But, just as quickly as Sam moved on to bigger and better things — namely a Spiderman phase — George turned his attention from general household destruction to you-know-who.

There was no wading in for George. He dove headfirst into Blippi’s toddler dreamscapes, and my husband, Matt, and I went from knowing very little about the show to knowing way too much.

To give you some background, “Blippi” is the brainchild of Stevin John, a 33-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who saw the garbage his niece and nephew were watching on YouTube and decided to make something better. Whether or not you believe he accomplished that mission, you have to admit that John is a genius: he knew what toddlers wanted to see and where they wanted to go, and he delivered.

Through his YouTube videos, which are now streaming on a variety of platforms, John’s Blippi character takes his tiny viewers and their unwitting parents to empty children’s museums, elaborate playgrounds, a fire station, amusement parks, suburban apartment complexes and dozens of other magical places.

Blippi doesn’t walk. He does the electric slide everywhere he goes. His voice is high-pitched and permanently jazzed about everything, and his pants are...snug. His on-screen captions are filled with random typos. He’s a low-budget Peewee Herman with a magic formula for getting 2-year-olds hooked on his videos.

For George, it’s the trucks and the dinosaurs. The trampolines and the slime. It’s the unhinged experiments, like dumping a bag of Cheetos in a fish tank full of water and Play-Doh. It’s the incredibly catchy and surprisingly well-produced songs about excavators, firefighting helicopters and ambulances.

It’s everything he loves, rolled up in a psychedelic 20-minute package.

Matt and I do not enjoy Blippi. George’s older sisters don’t either. His requests for a particular episode (and he has his favorites) are met with loud groans and audible sighs from everyone in our household. But after four kids, we also know that early childhood goes by in a fraction of a blink, and there is something magical about seeing George so captivated. Blippi speaks his language — the language of awkward dance moves and construction equipment.

For now, my mantra, as I scroll through dozens of episodes to find the one about the Zamboni, is “this too shall pass.” Today, Blippi is an annoyance. An earworm. A dinner guest who sips his coffee as you stand by the front door. But someday he’ll be a memory.

Hopefully I’ll forget the lyrics to the Excavator song (“I’m an excavator, excavator. Hey dirt, see you later!”), but I’ll never forget George’s joy, and that’s worth a few more episodes.

***

Catherine Kraemer writes every other month for Momaha.com. She and her husband, Matt, are the parents of four kids — Emilia, 10, Grace, 7, Phoebe, 5, and George, 2. A former Omaha resident, Catherine now lives in St. Louis.