20 hobbies, pastimes I've developed since becoming a mom in my mid-30s

I hit my mid-thirties this year — a big milestone.
Gone are the days of 20-something life — full of bars, dinners with friends and sleeping in. I’m a full-fledged adult now with a husband and three children.
Through this lifestyle I have chosen, I’ve developed a whole new set of loves, hobbies and pastimes I now enjoy partaking in.
I’m going to share them with you now (in case you want to be best friends).
• Mindlessly scrolling Pinterest for home furnishings I will never have. All the luxurious possibilities pinned and admired from afar — like digital window shopping.
• Googling “best sweatsuit looks” for maximum comfort and socially acceptable fashion choices.
• Stressing out about how long I can wear a pair of high heels at a social gathering. The answer is “not long.”
• Figuring out why acne and wrinkles aren’t an either/or situation. It just seems unfair.
• Encouraging my kids to get involved and then regretting every moment I have to shuttle them to the events.
• Paying $10 for every school activity T-shirt. Including but not limited to, the band shirt, the other band shirt, the show choir shirt, student council shirt, baseball shirt — the list goes on.
• Meal planning the same seven recipes each week. I have big aspirations, but we usually end up with the same pasta, soup, lasagna, pizza, breakfast, pasta, sandwich list.
• Playing short-order cook when no one in the house likes the same thing.
• Signing permission forms.
• Re-folding the couch blankets I just folded.
• “Accidentally” letting my husband fall asleep on the couch so I can watch what I really want on TV. Right now it’s a re-watch of Sex and the City. Carrie Bradshaw for life.
• Honking at people who are texting and driving.
• Sitting in my car for just a few minutes extra to have alone time. It’s just me and the music. And no one asking me for anything.
• Not drinking enough water.
• Deciding when to wash my hair based on the meetings I have that week.
• Repeating myself.
• Complaining about contemporary music. I just can’t do Ariana Grande.
• Checking social media to catch up on neighborhood gossip.
• Buying good chocolate and hiding in the closet to eat it. I will not feel shame for this.
• Laying awake each night overthinking every decision I made that day.
Do you have new and exciting hobbies now that you’re a mom in your thirties? Let’s compare notes.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.