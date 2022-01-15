20 hobbies, pastimes I've developed since becoming a mom in my mid-30s

I hit my mid-thirties this year — a big milestone.

Gone are the days of 20-something life — full of bars, dinners with friends and sleeping in. I’m a full-fledged adult now with a husband and three children.

Through this lifestyle I have chosen, I’ve developed a whole new set of loves, hobbies and pastimes I now enjoy partaking in.

I’m going to share them with you now (in case you want to be best friends).

• Mindlessly scrolling Pinterest for home furnishings I will never have. All the luxurious possibilities pinned and admired from afar — like digital window shopping.

• Googling “best sweatsuit looks” for maximum comfort and socially acceptable fashion choices.

• Stressing out about how long I can wear a pair of high heels at a social gathering. The answer is “not long.”

• Figuring out why acne and wrinkles aren’t an either/or situation. It just seems unfair.

• Encouraging my kids to get involved and then regretting every moment I have to shuttle them to the events.