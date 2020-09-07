2020 ruined this mom's unintentional birthday tradition — and she's fine with it

My birthday was this past week, and for the first time in years, I didn’t spend it at a water park.
Our annual family trip to a lodge-themed indoor water park has always managed to land on my birthday. It's been a running joke between my husband, Peter, and me that it is the answer to every grown woman's dream of the perfect celebratory getaway.
What adult wouldn’t want to spend her “special day” sitting poolside inside an enormous aquatic echo chamber of blaring pop music and children’s high-pitched squeals which blend a mix of elation, terror and temper tantrums? Who, over the age of 10, doesn’t crave a night out to restaurant with a moose-costumed teenager greeting you at the door? Why splurge on an afternoon at the spa when you can spend the day soaking in the thick, bleach-soaked air of an encased water wonderland?
Not this lady. Not for the past four years.
The first year we booked a stay at a Wisconsin water park over my birthday weekend, we did it as our family’s last vacation of the summer. School had already started, but with the long Labor Day weekend, it was a great way to keep the vacation vibe going.
The next year — again my birthday/Labor Day weekend — there was an amazing package deal. The kids had been begging us all summer to go to “the” Wisconsin water park. Both my son, Declan, and my daughter, Mara, call the place we go to “the” Wisconsin water park because, until recently, it was the only water park they knew. Peter and I had managed to keep them blissfully unaware of the fact that if we drove farther north into the Badger State, we’d actually run into the chlorinated capital of the world — the Wisconsin Dells. It’s like the Vegas Strip for the kid crowd — pools, slides, resorts and arcades as far as the eye can see.
By year three, it was beginning to sink in that this wasn’t just a one or two off. This birthday trip to the water park was becoming a “thing.”
By this year — year four — I was resigned. This was my birthday now. People had always told me that things change once you had kids; that certain things you did in your pre-kid life would become a distant memory. But at no point did I think that included relinquishing my freedom of birthday expression.
And honestly, spending my birthday at a water park has actually been fun. Since it’s Wisconsin, any and all snack shacks are equipped with a full bar and a delicious selection of New Glarus beers on tap. The biggest decisions I’m faced with while there are where to sit and should I order the slushie margarita or a Spotted Cow? But not going this year was better.
I was elated at the idea of doing whatever I wanted. I went to the comic book shop and got all the comics I wanted to read and also got my pumpkin coffee drink from Starbucks. My kids, on the other hand, were really sad for me.
Amidst their birthday wishes and handmade cards was what Declan and Mara call a promise — I see it as more of a threat — that next year I’ll have my birthday back at the water park. Suddenly I’m not so impatient for the return to pre-2020 “normal.”
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.
