2020 was hard, but here's how it prepared us for whatever 2021 might bring

The temptation to be blissfully optimistic is too big. Of course we want this year to be easier, better and more like the normal we’ve always known, but with the pandemic still in full effect and our daily lives still in limbo — plus just the normal wear and tear every year seems to take on us — I want to be careful about our expectations.

Even if 2021 is wonderfully better than 2020, this year will still be hard. Bad things will probably still happen. We will still inevitably be disappointed. We can make all the plans we want, but if 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone a month from now.

More than anything, though, I don’t want my kids to discount all the valuable lessons we learned in 2020 just because it was a bad year. Out of those hard and difficult experiences, we learned valuable life lessons. We learned how to be more compassionate, understanding and how to listen better. We learned how to be flexible, both mentally and circumstantially. We learned how to shake off disappointment and move on. We learned how to make the most of our circumstances, no matter what they are. We learned how valuable and precious family and friends are; how sweet and precious our time together is. We even learned to appreciate school more!