2020 was hard, but here's how it prepared us for whatever 2021 might bring

Twenty-twenty was a hard year. For everyone. In fact, in the midst of so much constant division and disagreement, I think the only thing we can universally agree on is that it was one of the worst years ever! On top of the global pandemic and volatile election, the whole year seemed extra hard and fraught with struggle after struggle.
Even my kids had one of their hardest years ever. They lost their grandpa. They suffered through a very new and challenging spring of distance learning. The fall hasn’t been much better. All of their spring and most of their summer activities were canceled. They missed their friends, their extended family and everything normal. But I am so proud of their ability to adjust and go with the flow.
Last year was just a bad year all the way around and we were happy to see the end of it on Dec. 31. We were so ready to usher in 2021.
And yet, walking into a new year comes with the temptation to believe everything will get better and easier, which would be nice! But expecting everything to just bounce back to an outdated version of normal is setting us up for severe disappointment.
When the world started to fall apart last spring and our lives seemed to screech to a halt, we jokingly adapted the motto, “Prepare to be disappointed.” We would remind each other of it every time another activity we’d been looking forward to was canceled. I almost want to bring it back now that we’re heading into this new year.
The temptation to be blissfully optimistic is too big. Of course we want this year to be easier, better and more like the normal we’ve always known, but with the pandemic still in full effect and our daily lives still in limbo — plus just the normal wear and tear every year seems to take on us — I want to be careful about our expectations.
Even if 2021 is wonderfully better than 2020, this year will still be hard. Bad things will probably still happen. We will still inevitably be disappointed. We can make all the plans we want, but if 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone a month from now.
More than anything, though, I don’t want my kids to discount all the valuable lessons we learned in 2020 just because it was a bad year. Out of those hard and difficult experiences, we learned valuable life lessons. We learned how to be more compassionate, understanding and how to listen better. We learned how to be flexible, both mentally and circumstantially. We learned how to shake off disappointment and move on. We learned how to make the most of our circumstances, no matter what they are. We learned how valuable and precious family and friends are; how sweet and precious our time together is. We even learned to appreciate school more!
Twenty-twenty might have been hard, but it also prepared us in the best way for 2021. Whatever the year might bring, I don’t want us to forget all the things we’ve learned. My hope is that my kiddos, even as young as they are, can walk into the New Year with eyes mostly wide open. Not naively hoping for the best, but maybe not expecting the worst either. The most important thing is that they realize they have the hard-earned tools to make this a great year no matter what.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.