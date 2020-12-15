2020's best Omaha-area neighborhoods to see holiday lights

» 14752 Mormon St., Bennington. The house is decorated with nearly 3,000 lights.

» 7433 N. 169th St., Bennington. Lammers Family Christmas display features music and lights. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For a preview, click here.

» 8420 S. 169th St. Santa typically hands out candy canes to children who pass by a couple of nights per week.

» 15245 Davenport Circle. More than 2,000 lights are programmed to songs from "Rudolph;" listen on 99.3 FM.

» 13468 Larimore Ave. The Steinauer Family Lights have a Charlie Brown theme. Tune in to music on 88.7 FM. For a preview, click here.

» 10133 N. 190th Ave. This display might look familiar; it previously was installed at 132nd and Larimore.

» 5735 N. 127th St. The display includes a mix of vintage and new decorations. Be sure to look for Santa, waving from the window with his sack of toys.