2021's best Omaha-area neighborhoods to see holiday lights

One popular tradition for many families is piling into the car and driving around to look at the holiday lights.
Here are some of the best displays on our radar. Know of one we should include? Email ashlee.coffey@owh.com.
Omaha
» Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival, which is celebrating its 22nd year. The downtown lighting display can be found in the Old Market from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. Additionally, there's a North Omaha lighting display in a six-block area near 24th and Lake Streets, and a South Omaha lighting display along 24th Street between L and Q Streets. The Holiday Lights Festival continues through Jan. 3.
» Season of Lights in Turner Park, located near Midtown Crossing at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. The Turner Park trees are lit for the season through Feb. 14.
» Lights of Aksarben at Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets.
» Village Pointe Shopping Center, 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The outdoor shopping mall is decorated with lots of lights, including a brightly-lit Christmas tree.
» Linden Estates neighborhood and the area by Champions Run, off Blondo Street between 132nd and 144th Streets. A number of homes have light displays.
» 8406 N. 47th St. View the Phillips Family Christmas display from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 31. Tune in to 94.7 FM to hear the music. For a preview, click here.
» 15055 Meredith Ave. The Vanek family's Christmas display is a huge computerized musical lights show featuring yard lights, a Nativity scene and more. For a preview, click here.
» 132th and Larimore. Take Fort Street to North 138th Street, turn right onto Larimore. Several homeowners have light displays set to music.
» 337 N. 153rd Avenue Circle. The Aase Family Christmas Light Display features several TV-holiday-themed displays. Tune in to 107.5 FM to listen to holiday music while you drive by. See a preview here.
» 2741 N. 129th Circle. The Jay Family Lights include 96 channels of Christmas lights, as well as multiple figurines. See it Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday through Sunday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. See a preview here.
» 14752 Mormon St., Bennington. The house is decorated with nearly 3,000 lights.
» 7433 N. 169th St., Bennington. Lammers Family Christmas display features music and lights. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For a preview, click here.
» North 164th Street and Craig Avenue in Bennington.
» 8420 S. 169th St. Santa typically hands out candy canes to children who pass by a couple of nights per week.
» 15245 Davenport Circle. More than 2,000 lights are programmed to songs from "Rudolph;" listen on 99.3 FM.
» 13468 Larimore Ave. The Steinauer Family Lights have a Charlie Brown theme. Tune in to music on 88.7 FM. For a preview, click here.
» 5735 N. 127th St. The display includes a mix of vintage and new decorations. Be sure to look for Santa, waving from the window with his sack of toys.
» 14206 Drexel Circle. The backyard is a dancing wonderland of snow globes synchronized to music, while the front has a life-sized Nativity scene. The show runs from 5:30 to 11 p.m. nightly and viewers can turn to 107.5 FM to listen to the music. Check out the YouTube video here.
» 14208 S St. The Christmas at Boulder Creek Lights Display occurs daily from 4 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 23. The walk-through display, which is more than three acres, costs $3 per person.
» 14012 Ames Ave.
» 2884 Newport Ave. The house includes lights and several festive inflatables.
» 5607 S. 159th St. The lights run through New Year's Day. Hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Check out a preview here.
» Lights on Dundee. Businesses in the Dundee-Happy Hollow Historic District have created a spectacular walk-through of lights and other holiday decorations.
» 4418 S. 176th St. The show is 15 minutes long. Tune in to 95.5 FM to hear the music. See a preview here.
» 6604 N. 150th St.
» Memorial Park. Located at 6005 Underwood Ave., the park includes a spectacularly-lit patriotic display for veterans.
» 11024 Taylor St. Inflatables display includes a 12-foot Santa Claus, a 12-foot "old world" St. Nicholas, Mickey Mouse, Charlie Brown, a Santa Claus on a motorcycle, Frosty the Snowman, variety of snowmen (including a saxophone playing snowman that moves and plays music), a Chipmunk and Santa Elves with penguins.
Bellevue
» 48th Street and Red Rock Avenue to 52nd Street and Wood River Drive. Located behind Family Fare on 50th and Harrison Streets. Wood River Drive’s “City of Lights” features several homes decorated with lights and inflatable displays. For a preview, click here.
» 1006 W. 31st Ave. in Olde Towne Bellevue. Watch more than 30,000 lights dance to music. Features a 6-by-5-foot video screen. Show runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tune into 91.9 FM to listen to the music. For a preview, click here.
» 1309 Childs Road East. Christmas in Bellevue is an hour-long synchronized light show to 18 songs found on 101.1 FM. Shows run 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. See a preview here.
» Washington Park, 20th Avenue and Franklin Street in Bellevue. The lights here are synced to the music of 91.9 FM every night through Jan. 8. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. See a preview here.
» 2402 Robin Drive. The display includes lights, inflatables and figures.
» 2813 Sandra St. Lights and inflatable figures all set to music.
» 4564 Suburban Drive.
» 15025 Wirt Circle. The house is festively decorated with a Husker theme.
» 8905 Florence Drive in Bellevue. Tune in to 90.5 FM to listen along as you enjoy the lights.
» Englewood Drive and Westridge Avenue in Bellevue. The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed house also includes dragon inflatables, a coffin pulled by skeleton reindeer and a skeleton Santa sitting in the coffin.
Springfield
» 922 Maple St. The Osborn Family Light show, which features thousands of programmed lights, is about 24 minutes. Tune in to 87.9 FM to hear the audio. Show runs from 4:30 to 11 p.m. See a preview here.
Waterloo
» 25011 Capitol Circle. The Bortol Family Christmas Display includes old-school decorations, hand-made wooden displays and lights synced to music. The family has been decorating for 39 years. See a preview here.
Papillion and La Vista
» Shadow Lake Towne Center, 7775 Olson Drive, Papillion, is decorated for the season and includes a spectacularly lit tree.
» 2312 Alexandra Road, Papillion. The display features skating polar bears, a gingerbread house, a snowman family, Santa and his sleigh and the Nativity scene.
» 10407 Elm Hurst Drive, La Vista. Computerized light show with 70,000 lights; find the music on 103.5 FM. Lights run 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This is the last year of decorating. For a preview, click here.
» 819 Cedardale Road, Papillion. The display includes new statues and other elements such as a penguin pond and flowing lights tree.
» South 80th Street, between Shadow Lake Drive and Capehart Road in Papillion. Several houses are decorated for the holidays.
» 413 Remington Road, Papillion. The display includes lots of lights and inflatables.
» 1012 Valleyview Drive, Papillion. The display is synced to music on 91.9 FM. See a preview here.
Cass County
» 1304 James St., Plattsmouth. The Catron Family Light Show is synced to music on 90.3 FM.
» 706 N. Ninth St., Plattsmouth. The Miller Pearson family home includes tons of lights and inflatables.
» 327 N. 20th St., Plattsmouth.
Dodge County
» 502 Ninth St., Scribner, Nebraska. The Hull Holiday Lights display is programmed to holiday music. For a preview, click here.
IOWA
Council Bluffs
» 3425 Sixth Ave. The Abbott Family is well-known for festive musical displays. Lights go on at 5:30 p.m. For a preview, click here.
» Ninth Avenue and Ash Street. The display includes lots of lights and inflatables.
» Avenue M Way and Nash Boulevard. Tune into to 88.3 FM for music.
» Delong Avenue and Mynster Springs Road.
» Filmore and Fleming Avenues.
» Locust Lodge Avenue and North Broadway Street. Check out the neighborhood Christmas display, which includes a 1950s nativity in the circle at the top of the hill.
» Kimberly and Opal Drives. The house includes a musical light show.
Pottawattamie County
» 21020 and 21406 Cougar Ave., Honey Creek, Iowa. The display is called “Animated Lights on Cougar Avenue.”
Montgomery County
» 1233 E Ave., Red Oak, Iowa. The Baird's Christmas Lights will be on at dusk until 10 p.m. Dec. 11 through Jan. 1. To see a preview, click here.
Mills County
» 212 North Myrtle St., Glenwood, Iowa. On weekends in December, Santa will be on hand to hand out candy canes. To see a preview, click here.
» 1604 Timber Lane, Glenwood, Iowa. The house has 30,000 lights, as well as a decorated 1965 Ford and a special guy behind the wheel. To see a preview, click here.