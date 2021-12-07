2021's best Omaha-area neighborhoods to see holiday lights

One popular tradition for many families is piling into the car and driving around to look at the holiday lights.

Here are some of the best displays on our radar. Know of one we should include? Email ashlee.coffey@owh.com.

Omaha

» Omaha’s Holiday Lights Festival, which is celebrating its 22nd year. The downtown lighting display can be found in the Old Market from 10th to 13th Streets and from Harney to Jackson Streets. Additionally, there's a North Omaha lighting display in a six-block area near 24th and Lake Streets, and a South Omaha lighting display along 24th Street between L and Q Streets. The Holiday Lights Festival continues through Jan. 3.

» Season of Lights in Turner Park, located near Midtown Crossing at 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. The Turner Park trees are lit for the season through Feb. 14.

» Lights of Aksarben at Aksarben Village, 67th and Center Streets.